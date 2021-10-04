Gallery

Published: 12:29 PM October 4, 2021 Updated: 1:41 PM October 4, 2021

Adults and children were in attendance at the annual Prickwillow Ploughing Match in aid of the village's engine museum. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Forty-one tractors pitted themselves against one another at what organisers said was a “very successful” Prickwillow Ploughing Match.

Tractors faced off in six different classes at the annual event in Prickwillow on Sunday, October 3 where funds were also raised for the village’s engine museum.

Participants were judged on several disciplines, including the preciseness of their ploughing and the number of holes within a 20-metre section they ploughed in.

“A lot of them were local, but some from further afield including Barrow near Bury St Edmunds and one from Essex,” Kay Whitbread, of Prickwillow Engine Museum, said.

“We had a brilliant day.

“It was good to watch and we were very lucky with the weather, and it was very successful because of the land we ploughed on and the people.”

Around £600 was raised for the museum who are hosting an event at its site on Main Street on December 5.

For more information, call Kay on 07779 063716 or visit the Prickwillow Engine Museum’s Facebook page.

Prickwillow Engine Museum would like to thank the Peacock family for loaning the land used for the ploughing match.

WINNERS

Horticultural tractors – David Smith. Vintage trailed – Alan Foster. Vintage mounted – Richard Parrott. Two furrow general purpose – David Chambers. Ferguson class – David Allen. Classic – Josh Chambers. Overall winner – Josh Chambers.