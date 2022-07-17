News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Deacons and priests ordained over 2 days at Ely Cathedral

John Elworthy

Published: 8:27 AM July 17, 2022
Our Priests. Ordained by the Bishop of Huntingdon at Ely Cathedral on Saturday 2 July 2022 at 5pm.

Fourteen priests and seven deacons were ordained at Ely Cathedral. 

Priests 

Stephen Richard DOVE;  Pathfinder Church, Northstowe 

Juanita HAWTHORNE;  Grimshoe Group 

Deborah Ruth HOLMES; Ely Team Ministry 

Diane Leslie KUTAR; Sawtry, Glatton and Holme with Conington 

Marie Pierre Andrée LUCCHETTA-REDMOND; Cottenham with Rampton 

William (Will) James Andrew Henry LYON TUPMAN; St Neots Team Ministry

 

Ceri Jane PAYNE; St John the Evangelist, Cambridge 

Alexandra Frances Grace PODD; The Conventional District of Christ Church Orton Goldhay, St Andrew's Alwalton and St Michael's Chesterton 

Samuel (Sam) PEREZ CRIADO; Hartford and Houghton with Wyton 

Jon SANDERS; St Mary the Great with St Michael, Cambridge 

Susan (Sue) Jane SQUIRES-DUTTON; St Peter and St Paul, Wisbech and St Augustine, Wisbech 

Jill Mary STIMPSON; Wilburton, Haddenham, Witchford and Wentworth 

Christine (Chris) Ann WESTGARTH; Lordsbridge Team Ministry 

Edward Mark WESTRIP; The Good Shepherd, Chesterton 

Deacons. Ordained by the Bishop of Ely at Ely Cathedral on Sunday 3 July at 10.30am.

Deacons:  

Elizabeth Jane BAKER ; St Martin, Cambridge 

Jeanine BOSSY; Cherry Hinton 

Edward (Ed) David GREEN; St Benedict, Cambridge 

Lucinda Catherine HOWARD;  Stapleford 

Bethan RODDEN ; Grantchester and St Mark, Cambridge 

Margaret (Maggie) Anne TATE-DRUIFF;  The Ramseys and Upwood 

Nell Grace WHISCOMBE; St John the Evangelist, Cambridge 

Priests ordained by the Bishop of Huntingdon at Ely Cathedral on Saturday 2 July 2022 at 5pm. 

