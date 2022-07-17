Deacons and priests ordained over 2 days at Ely Cathedral
- Credit: Ely Diocese
Fourteen priests and seven deacons were ordained at Ely Cathedral.
Priests
Stephen Richard DOVE; Pathfinder Church, Northstowe
Juanita HAWTHORNE; Grimshoe Group
Deborah Ruth HOLMES; Ely Team Ministry
Diane Leslie KUTAR; Sawtry, Glatton and Holme with Conington
Marie Pierre Andrée LUCCHETTA-REDMOND; Cottenham with Rampton
William (Will) James Andrew Henry LYON TUPMAN; St Neots Team Ministry
Ceri Jane PAYNE; St John the Evangelist, Cambridge
Alexandra Frances Grace PODD; The Conventional District of Christ Church Orton Goldhay, St Andrew's Alwalton and St Michael's Chesterton
Samuel (Sam) PEREZ CRIADO; Hartford and Houghton with Wyton
Jon SANDERS; St Mary the Great with St Michael, Cambridge
Susan (Sue) Jane SQUIRES-DUTTON; St Peter and St Paul, Wisbech and St Augustine, Wisbech
Jill Mary STIMPSON; Wilburton, Haddenham, Witchford and Wentworth
Christine (Chris) Ann WESTGARTH; Lordsbridge Team Ministry
Edward Mark WESTRIP; The Good Shepherd, Chesterton
Deacons:
Elizabeth Jane BAKER ; St Martin, Cambridge
Jeanine BOSSY; Cherry Hinton
Edward (Ed) David GREEN; St Benedict, Cambridge
Lucinda Catherine HOWARD; Stapleford
Bethan RODDEN ; Grantchester and St Mark, Cambridge
Margaret (Maggie) Anne TATE-DRUIFF; The Ramseys and Upwood
Nell Grace WHISCOMBE; St John the Evangelist, Cambridge