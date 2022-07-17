Priests ordained by the Bishop of Huntingdon at Ely Cathedral on Saturday 2 July 2022 at 5pm. - Credit: Ely Diocese

Fourteen priests and seven deacons were ordained at Ely Cathedral.

Priests

Stephen Richard DOVE; Pathfinder Church, Northstowe

Juanita HAWTHORNE; Grimshoe Group

Deborah Ruth HOLMES; Ely Team Ministry

Diane Leslie KUTAR; Sawtry, Glatton and Holme with Conington

Marie Pierre Andrée LUCCHETTA-REDMOND; Cottenham with Rampton

William (Will) James Andrew Henry LYON TUPMAN; St Neots Team Ministry

Ceri Jane PAYNE; St John the Evangelist, Cambridge

Alexandra Frances Grace PODD; The Conventional District of Christ Church Orton Goldhay, St Andrew's Alwalton and St Michael's Chesterton

Samuel (Sam) PEREZ CRIADO; Hartford and Houghton with Wyton

Jon SANDERS; St Mary the Great with St Michael, Cambridge

Susan (Sue) Jane SQUIRES-DUTTON; St Peter and St Paul, Wisbech and St Augustine, Wisbech

Jill Mary STIMPSON; Wilburton, Haddenham, Witchford and Wentworth

Christine (Chris) Ann WESTGARTH; Lordsbridge Team Ministry

Edward Mark WESTRIP; The Good Shepherd, Chesterton

Deacons ordained by the Bishop of Ely at Ely Cathedral on Sunday 3 July at 10.30am. - Credit: Ely Diocese

Deacons:

Elizabeth Jane BAKER ; St Martin, Cambridge

Jeanine BOSSY; Cherry Hinton

Edward (Ed) David GREEN; St Benedict, Cambridge

Lucinda Catherine HOWARD; Stapleford

Bethan RODDEN ; Grantchester and St Mark, Cambridge

Margaret (Maggie) Anne TATE-DRUIFF; The Ramseys and Upwood

Nell Grace WHISCOMBE; St John the Evangelist, Cambridge

