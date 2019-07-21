‘Oracle’ art installation at the Tithe Barn

Cambridgeshire sculptor and installation artist Theo Gayer-Anderson will exhibit ‘Oracle’ at the Tithe Barn in Landbeach.

The installation artwork will occupy the entire timber frame Tithe Barn, so that the spectator has to walk through in order to engage with the work of art.

Gemma O’Shea, of the Tithe Barn Trust, said: “What makes installation art different from sculpture or other traditional art forms is that it is a complete unified experience, rather than a display of separate, individual artworks.

“The focus on how the viewer experiences the work and the desire to provide an intense experience for them is a dominant theme in installation art.”

Theo said: “Oracle is a fully immersive audio and visual installation that celebrates the rise of jellyfish in our toxic oceans and draws attention to the very real and imminent dangers of climate change. The Tithe Barn makes for the perfect setting to showcase my work.”

The temporary installation will be free for the public to view on October 10, 11, 17 and 18 by timed entry.

A limited number of tickets are now available to pre-book.