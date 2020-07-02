Advanced search

Virtual showcase of Mayor James Palmer’s A10 ideas amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 02 July 2020

Mayor James Palmer showed off the options for the A10 in a virtual road trip amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

Mayor James Palmer showed off the options for the A10 in a virtual road trip amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

People can view Mayor James Palmer’s options to improve the A10 stretch from Ely to Cambridge in a virtual road trip amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It went live this week and now people can have their say on the shortlist of options being considered to improve the road, despite Covid-19 restricting public gatherings.

Although the public consultation demanded by statute will not be held until much later this year, Mayor James Palmer wants to hear people’s views as early as possible.

He said: “I’m keen to hear from the community as soon as I can.

“I want people to have time to weigh up the various A10 options, to decide which they think works best, and get their comments in early.

“I don’t want their chance to give opinions reduced by the Covid issue.

“So I asked the team to come up with a way we could inform people and invite their feedback while keeping them safe. And here it is – a virtual room with maps and details of the eight options.

“Every comment counts. We’re not committed to any options yet and I’m eager for lots of insights from the community to help inform not only the public consultation due later this year, but also the ultimate decisions about the greener, better A10 we want for our future.”

You may also want to watch:

Eight shortlisted options have been picked following Department for Transport criteria.

Each must improve the current A10 to benefit the communities who use it. All involve transformation to dual carriageway.

The environment is a key factor in A10 development, both in terms of the natural and built environments, and broadening scope for active travel.

A greener A10 could be a major contributor towards Cambridgeshire’s Net Zero carbon target.

The longlist of possibilities was narrowed to the eight top options, which will be assessed against effect on traffic flow, junctions and other roads; positive and negative social, economic and environmental impacts, and value for money.

Mayor Palmer added: “The ideal A10 needs to tick a lot of boxes, accommodating not only active travellers who are walking, cycling, or riding horses but also wide, slow-moving agricultural vehicles.

“We expect an increase in bus services, linking into a greener public transport system. A better and safer A10 needs to relieve pressure on rat-runs through the villages and help clean up air quality.

“It has a lot to deliver – but it’s a public highway and we need the public’s input to get it right.”

For more information, visit: a10dj.exhibition.app/

