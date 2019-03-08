Advanced search

Police seize thousands of pounds worth of cannabis in a raid at Cottenham

PUBLISHED: 10:07 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 27 March 2019

Police seize £88,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Cottenham. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Archant

Police have bagged up thousands of pounds worth of cannabis in a raid on a property in Cottenham.

The cannabis, worth £88,000, has been taken away for destruction.

Also removed in the raid at Setchel Drove were a stolen car, a stolen trailer and suspected stolen power tools.

A spokesman for the Rural Crime Action Team said: “We have been in Cottenham seizing £88,000 worth of cannabis. The team made short work of the grows and drove off with this haul.”

The haul seizure was part of Operation Raptor, which is the force’s drive to tackle crime and protect the public.

The Operation Raptor team are made up of plain clothes officers from across the UK, who are within CID units in each local policing area.

The team work round the clock to gather intelligence in their area, then apply to the courts for search warrants for addresses believed to be associated with drugs and gang activity.

Teams execute the search warrants and work proactively to target drug and gang-related crime in their region.

