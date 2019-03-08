Rosie Rainbow Clinic opens in Cambridgeshire for couples who experienced previous stillbirth and are expecting another child

The opening of the Rosie Rainbow Clinic in Cambridgeshire which has been made for couples who have experienced previous stillbirth and are expecting a baby. Picture: NHS NHS

A new clinic has opened in Cambridgeshire to offer support for couples who have experienced a previous stillbirth and are expecting another baby.

The ‘Rainbow Clinic’ at the Rosie Maternity Hospital in Cambridge brings together doctors, midwives and sonographers to provide the help and emotional support to the future parents.

The clinic opened on Thursday, March 14 and was marked by the cutting of a rainbow cake made by their first visitors, Zean and Will Maskell from Suffolk.

Mr and Mrs Maskell lost their baby at just 40 weeks in May 2019, but now they are delighted to reveal that they are expecting again.

Charlotte Patient, consultant obstetrician, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to open this service.

“We were thrilled to welcome Zean and Will who surprised us all by coming in with a beautiful rainbow patterned cake. It really made it an occasion!

“The Rosie Rainbow Clinic has been set up for those who have experienced a previous stillbirth and is aimed at offering practical help and emotional support at what can be an anxious time.”