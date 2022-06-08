Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm when last held in 2019. - Credit: Archant

One of Cambridgeshire’s biggest farming enterprises is throwing opens its doors to visitors as part of Open Farm Sunday.

G’s of Barway will host thousands of visitors for a day packed with entertainment but also with important messages about the story of food and how farming impacts all of our lives.

If you’ve never been to Open Farm Sunday at G’s, here’s our 9-point Q & A guide to a fabulous day out for the whole family.

1: How much does it cost?

It's free. Yes, no charge and the farm are even providing a shuttle service from Soham and Ely. It's just under five miles from Ely, and four miles from Soham

Bus timetable for Sunday. Free service but any donations to G' chosen charity, East Anglian Air Ambulance, will be gratefully received. - Credit: G's





2: You mean everything is free?

G’s is providing as many educational activities as possible for children and families to take part in and watch which are all free.

Some activities such as the inflatables and face painting will have additional charges. But that’s it.





3: Do I have to book?

No, there’s no need to book – you simply turn up, park up and explore the farm and exhibits. No dogs allowed though.

4: Is there really something for the whole family?

Indeed, there is. Apart from all the rides on offer (who doesn’t like a tractor and trailer trip?) there is a delightful shopping area in the G’s Farmers’ market where you will have the opportunity to buy local produce, food, drinks and crafts for a range of budgets!





5: Is there a good time to go?



Well, the gates open at 10am and the event finishes at 4pm, so just follow the signs – it's off the A142. G’s are used to large numbers attending their Open Farm Sunday and there will be plenty of stewards to ensure you get in and out, quickly and safely

G's Open Farm Sunday - Credit: G's

6: Go on, tell me some of the things we can see and do?

G’s specialise in cereal crops such as wheat and barley, oilseed crops, potatoes and vegetables – and you’ll get a first-hand opportunity to see how it all comes together.

There are huge environmental and science influences in farming, too, G’s feel is important to explain and there will be opportunities to find out for yourself how this impact our daily lives.





7: So, in a sentence give me a brief oversight of the day?

For starters there are tractor trailer rides, farm tours and woodland walks. There are also gun dog demonstrations. And the machinery on show will take your breath away – particularly if you like new technologies. G’s is focused on farming innovation – as you can find out.

8: Plenty to eat and drink?

Of course, the day wouldn’t be complete without a choice of snacks, drinks, and food and there’s plenty of choices across the farm on the day.

Youngsters enjoying Open Farm Sunday at G's at Barway in 2019 - Credit: Archant

9: My last question, who do they go to such much effort?

Quite simply G’s believes in sharing, when possible, much of what they do with the communities of Cambridgeshire where the business was established 70 years ago.

Youngsters enjoying Open Farm Sunday at G's at Barway in 2019 - Credit: Archant

Some of the young people who enjoyed OpenFarm Sunday at G's, Barway, in 2019 - Credit: G's





Although their customers come from across the UK, Europe and the USA, G’s believe it vital to retain – and enhance – their link with the rural community.

And Open Farm Sunday is very much about them saying thanks to those that continue to support them.