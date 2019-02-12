Advanced search

Open event at new 200 homes Redrow site at King’s Meadow in Ely

PUBLISHED: 12:56 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 04 March 2019

New homes at King's Meadow in Ely impress guests. Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse and East Cambs planners visited the Redrow site. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Archant

A £6 million investment has seen 200 new family homes built on land at King’s Meadow in Ely.

Housebuilder Redrow held an open event this weekend for buyers to look around two four-bedroom homes.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse was present and joined by members of East Cambridgeshire District Council’s planning team.

He said: “I am really impressed with the speed of the development after gaining planning permission only a year ago.”

Redrow’s Heritage Collection homes are inspired by the 1930s Arts & Crafts movement, and feature porches, large bay windows and hipped roofs.

Kerry McCoubrey, sales director at Redrow Eastern, said: “Our King’s Meadow development is in a fantastic location in the cathedral city of Ely.

“Opening our show homes is a great opportunity to show interested buyers the quality and finish of a Redrow home first-hand.”

The homes at King’s Meadow start at £399,995 and can also be purchased using Help to Buy.

To find out more about the available home visits www.redrow.co.uk/kings-meadow or call 01353 383244.

