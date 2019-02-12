Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Heritage project open day in Ely

PUBLISHED: 12:43 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 14 February 2019

The Scottish soldiers imprisoned at Durham were involved in one of the most brutal, bloody and short battles of the 17th Century civil wars. Picture: Tate, London 2018 - Cromwell at Dunbar by Andrew Carrick Gow (1886)

The Scottish soldiers imprisoned at Durham were involved in one of the most brutal, bloody and short battles of the 17th Century civil wars. Picture: Tate, London 2018 - Cromwell at Dunbar by Andrew Carrick Gow (1886)

Archant

A community open day will be held in Ely for an exciting heritage project.

The receipt of sold land for the second parallel drain. The date of this receipt is April 7 1657. Reproduced with the kind permission of the Middle Level Commissioners.The receipt of sold land for the second parallel drain. The date of this receipt is April 7 1657. Reproduced with the kind permission of the Middle Level Commissioners.

The Word Garden’s ‘Origins’ will focus on exploring a “missing” history of events from 1650 to 1653, researching the construction of the second parallel drain by Scottish prisoners-of-war, following their capture after the Battle of Dunbar in 1650.

It received Heritage Lottery funding of £50,000 late last year.

A drop in session is now set to take place on Friday March 29 between 2 to 4.30pm at Ely City Church.

The team are looking for any existing, historical or unseen exhibits and information.

Jean Rees-Lyons, project coordinator on the Origins project, said: “Our Heritage Lottery funding has made it possible to reach the key aims of Origins, to discover hidden heritage stories whilst combining findings from archive materials, new data, maps and memories.

“With the passage of time, social, cultural, political and environmental changes have transformed traditional ways of life, and reshaped, in many ways, the unique Fen landscape.”

The project will culminate in a two-day celebratory event at Welney Wetlands Centre on June 29 and 30 2019.

To keep up to date with the progress visit www.babylonarts.org.uk/projects

Most Read

Mechanic disappears following police investigation into an £18,000 missing van

The customer's van that was taken to Leslie Michael Lynch in Earith.

Five people in Ely sent Christmas cards with £200 inside from mysterious multi-millionaire

Mysterious multi-millionaire sent five Christmas cards with £200 inside to residents of Ely. Author Nick Fisher contacted the Ely Standard to tell the story. Picture: NICK FISHER

Plans resubmitted for site in centre of Soham despite refusal six months ago due to parking problems

A bungalow could be demolished in Soham to make way for seven homes despite plans being refused. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Owner of Cambridgeshire building company tells story of four year battle to bring affordable housing to Littleport

The development of 16 affordable houses in Back Road, Littleport, which were built by AJ Lee Developments Ltd, have been taken on by Cambridgeshire housing association the CHS Group. Picture: CHS.

Woman killed in Cambridge collision named

Woman who was killed in a collision in Cambridge yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) has been named. She was involved in a collision on Arbury Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

No action will be taken over Prince Philip’s car crash in Norfolk

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman killed in Cambridge collision named

Woman who was killed in a collision in Cambridge yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) has been named. She was involved in a collision on Arbury Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Jools Holland set to make debut appearance in Peterborough

Jools Holland is performing in Peterborough

Woman dies in collision with moped in Cambridge that was being pursued by police: two arrested

Two arrests have been made following a fatal collision in Cambridge today involving a moped and a pedestrian. The moped was being pursued by police.

Mechanic disappears following police investigation into an £18,000 missing van

The customer's van that was taken to Leslie Michael Lynch in Earith.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists