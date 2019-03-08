Gallery

'You won't get wet!' More than 900 turn out and brave the rain for Ely Police Station's open day

Almost 1,000 people came out for Ely Police Station�s open day on Sunday, October 6. Picture: Mike Rouse/East Cambs Police Mike Rouse/East Cambs Police

"You won't get wet," was the promise from Ely police officers ahead of their open day which took place at the weekend.

The torrential downpour didn't stop more than 900 people attending the open day event at the city's police station on Sunday, October 6.

The event, which was held from 12pm to 4pm, allowed local residents to meet their policing, ambulance and fire teams as well as touring the station.

A spokesman said: "Thank you to the 900 plus people who weren't put off by the rain and joined us at Ely Police Station.

"Thank you to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue and Murphy the search dog.

"Thank you to our cadets, Speedwatch volunteers, Special Police Officers, Neighbourhood Watch Scheme and Bobby Scheme who helped and supported the event."

Visitors could take the 'speed gun challenge', mark up their belongings with ultra-violet pens, watch a vehicle display and even have the finger prints taken.

Refreshments were available and another demonstration was put on by East Cambridgeshire's 'Police Support Unit'.

