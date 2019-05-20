Skills on show for annual Ely Tennis Club open day

Skills on show for annual Ely Tennis Club open day. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. Archant

It was game, set and match as Ely Tennis Club pulled in the crowds at its annual open day.

The new mayoress of Ely, Lauren Rouse, also got in the Wimbledon spirit by showing off her skills on the court.

Lauren, who plays football for Cambridge United Women, is keen to support local sporting clubs alongside her father and mayor, Mike Rouse.

Youngsters were able to speak to the experts at Ely Tennis Club and learn new techniques.

Ely Tennis Club was set up in 1989. They currently have more than 200 members which include 70 junior members.

They have a number of teams representing the club, playing teams around the county both home and away.

They also organise a number of social events throughout the year.

Three tennis courts with floodlights are on offer, with courses for children and adults - beginners to squad players.