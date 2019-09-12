Advanced search

Family fun open day at charity farm in Cambridgeshire

12 September, 2019 - 11:16
The 18-acre Prospects Trust at Snakehall Farm, based in Reach, will hold the family fun day this Saturday (September 14) . Picture: PROSPECTS FARM

The 18-acre Prospects Trust at Snakehall Farm, based in Reach, will hold the family fun day this Saturday (September 14) . Picture: PROSPECTS FARM

Archant

A Cambridgeshire farm that provides therapeutic horticulture to people with learning difficulties will be holding an open day to mark 30 years.

The 18-acre Prospects Trust at Snakehall Farm, based in Reach, will hold the anniversary family fun day this Saturday (September 14).

It will showcase the farm behind the newly opened Zero-Waste Farm Shop in Ely, mark 30 years of the charity and help raise much needed funds for a new farm barn extension project that supports people with additional needs.

Organisers say that there will be something for everyone, from welly wanging to tractor rides on the famous "Tilly Tractor".

Fundraising manager, Maz Baker, said: "We are putting the fun into fundraising with this community farm open day, we have lots of free activities but we are also trying to raise much needed funds to extend our co-worker tea barn to make more space for supported placements here at Snakehall Farm.

"Come buy a raffle ticket, munch on a burger, sip a G&T or a cup of tea, wang a welly, listen to live music and make seedbombs while the sun shines on our super Snakehall Farm."

The open day will take place this Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

To donate to their charity appeal visit: localgiving.org/charity/prospectstrustatsnakehallfarm/project/30kfor30years/

