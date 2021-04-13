News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Open-air museum due to reopen as lockdown eases

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:38 AM April 13, 2021   
Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey to reopen outdoors as lockdown eases

The picnic and play area at Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey in Waterbeach, which will reopen this month. - Credit: Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey

An open-air museum which allows families to understand the history surrounding the Cambridgeshire Fens will reopen this week. 

The Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey in Waterbeach near Ely will reopen its outdoor spaces on Thursday, April 15, with a view to reopening the entire museum at the end of May. 

This is in line with the government’s roadmap for reopening museums.

While outdoors, visitors will be able to view farming machinery and Fenland craft displays as well as looking around Denny Abbey. 

The museum and café will also be open Thursday to Sunday. 

A spokesperson for Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey said: “Children can access the play area, run around the open space and take a look at the wildlife in the pond.  

“There’s also a cafe on site for takeaway food and drinks with many outside seating areas.” 

All tickets to the museum act as annual passes, providing free return entry for 12 months, but visitors must book their entry slot in advance to limit numbers and comply with Covid-19 guidelines. 

The museum is open every Thursday to Sunday and Bank Holiday Mondays from 10am-4pm. 

For more information, visit: https://www.dennyfarmlandmuseum.org.uk/.  

