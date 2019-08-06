Choristers from church of St Bride in Clarkson, Mississauga welcomed into Ely as they prepare to perform on their 60th birthday at cathedral

Choristers from the church of St Bride in Ontario have been welcomed into Ely ahead of their birthday performance at the cathedral. Picture: Supplied / Mike Rouse Mike Rouse

Choristers from across the pond have been welcomed into Cambridgeshire as they prepare to perform at Ely Cathedral.

Spearheaded by Visit Ely, the stopover is one of many for the city with a number of foreign choirs taking to the stage in the city's iconic cathedral over the years.

The church of St Bride in Clarkson, Mississauga will be performing Bissell, Chilcott, Rutter and more on Tuesday, August 13 from 1pm.

Celebrating its 60th birthday, the choir and choristers from other churches in Ontario will be under the direction of St Brides' Athur McGlashan and organist Ian Sadler.

A spokesman for St Bride's said: "We are really excited at the opportunity to sing in such a wonderful cathedral such as Ely's.

"This will be the first time the choir has travelled out of province to sing together!"

The group arrived in Ely on Sunday, August 4 and was met by Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse at the Lamb Hotel in the city centre.

Mayor Rouse said: "I am delighted to welcome the choir from Canada to the Lamb Hotel. You should see them [the choir] around.

"The choir is singing at Evensong in the cathedral this week. You should help to make their stay here a happy and memorable one."

For more information, visit: www.visitely.org.uk