Advanced search

‘It is way too soon’: Village divided as large car boot reopening date is revealed

PUBLISHED: 15:24 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 23 June 2020

Villagers in Fordham are divided after the reopening date of a large car boot sale was announced. Picture: Fordham Car Boot Sales

Villagers in Fordham are divided after the reopening date of a large car boot sale was announced. Picture: Fordham Car Boot Sales

Fordham Car Boot Sales

Debate has started between residents in a quiet east Cambridgeshire village after the reopening date of a large car boot sale was announced.

The popular fortnightly car boot sale in Fordham near Ely is returning next week, but some residents feel it is too soon and could be potentially dangerous.

Announcing the news on social media, organisers revealed they will be relaunching on Sunday, June 28 and will run every two weeks until October 4.

One resident said: “I’m sorry but I’m totally against this, I think it’s way too soon.

“It’s going to be so hard for people to keep the social distance, as well as cash handling and people acting like vultures as soon as your boot is open.

“To top it off, there isn’t even going to be toilets there when it does go ahead, but that’s just my opinion.”

Organisers say that all buyers and sellers will have to observe government social distancing rules and that “increased hygiene” will be in place.

One resident, in favour of the reopening, said: “I don’t understand all the moaning. We are all adults.

You may also want to watch:

“Clean your hands before and after touching anything and if someone gets too close, move away.”

Another added: “Seems madness to me!

“In clothes shops, if an item has been touched but not purchased, they have to remove it from shop floor for a period of time, so virus dies, before putting back out again!

“A car boot is just not safe this early on, when I know some people won’t bother with protocols.”

Organisers say if anyone wishing to attend is displaying Covid-19 symptoms or if they’ve been in contact with someone who has, they must not attend.

Another resident said: “This is way too soon and it’s impossible to keep everybody Covid safe at a car boot!

“People touching stuff without buying, handling of cash, social distancing etc. Plus people coming from all different areas bringing the virus into Fordham.

“Are you going to temperature check everybody entering the field? Limit the numbers of people allowed in at a time?

“How will you know whether sellers have disinfected everything they’re selling?

“Don’t respond with ‘I’ll be wearing gloves’ as that doesn’t protect anyone unless you change them between serving people.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Serial arsonist with ‘calm demeanour’ who plagued neighbourhood tried to blame his actions on fictional twin brother

Serial Soham arsonist Paul Fiebig, of Queensway, tried to blame his actions on a fictional twin brother. He has since admitted six counts of arson and was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years. This picture shows one of the gardens engulfed in flames. Picture: POLICE

High street delivery service extended to east Cambs in bid to save local businesses

Get high street shop goods delivered to your front door in east Cambridgeshire thanks to new delivery service. Picture: Click It Local

Club rallies to ensure ‘forgotten’ boy gets his end of season lockdown ball

195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS

Coronavirus deaths reflect major differences ranging from none to 40 per cent of all deaths in a three month period

Stark variations in the numbers dying from coronavirus are reflected in the latest figures. In some East Cambs villages there have been no reported deaths from Covid-19 but in others the death rate as being nearly 40 per cent of all recorded deaths.

Most Read

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Serial arsonist with ‘calm demeanour’ who plagued neighbourhood tried to blame his actions on fictional twin brother

Serial Soham arsonist Paul Fiebig, of Queensway, tried to blame his actions on a fictional twin brother. He has since admitted six counts of arson and was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years. This picture shows one of the gardens engulfed in flames. Picture: POLICE

High street delivery service extended to east Cambs in bid to save local businesses

Get high street shop goods delivered to your front door in east Cambridgeshire thanks to new delivery service. Picture: Click It Local

Club rallies to ensure ‘forgotten’ boy gets his end of season lockdown ball

195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS

Coronavirus deaths reflect major differences ranging from none to 40 per cent of all deaths in a three month period

Stark variations in the numbers dying from coronavirus are reflected in the latest figures. In some East Cambs villages there have been no reported deaths from Covid-19 but in others the death rate as being nearly 40 per cent of all recorded deaths.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Coronavirus deaths reflect major differences ranging from none to 40 per cent of all deaths in a three month period

Stark variations in the numbers dying from coronavirus are reflected in the latest figures. In some East Cambs villages there have been no reported deaths from Covid-19 but in others the death rate as being nearly 40 per cent of all recorded deaths.

Life-saving equipment to be installed at waterside hotspots across Cambridgeshire to keep residents safe

Throwline stations are being installed across Cambridgeshire this month, with some already installed in places such as Whittlesey and Ely. Pictures: ARCHANT/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Holidays and two households meeting indoors - what do the new lockdown rules mean?

Prime minister Boris Johnson has relaxed lockdown guidelines. Photo credit should read: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

‘It is way too soon’: Village divided as large car boot reopening date is revealed

Villagers in Fordham are divided after the reopening date of a large car boot sale was announced. Picture: Fordham Car Boot Sales

Lucille’s ‘100 times in 50 days’ skating fundraising challenge for hospital charity

Lucille Delain-Burke, of Little Thetford, set herself the challenge of skating around her village 100 times in 50 days in aid of Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust. She has so far raised £180 towards her fundraising target. Picture: JUSTGIVING