Debate has started between residents in a quiet east Cambridgeshire village after the reopening date of a large car boot sale was announced.

The popular fortnightly car boot sale in Fordham near Ely is returning next week, but some residents feel it is too soon and could be potentially dangerous.

Announcing the news on social media, organisers revealed they will be relaunching on Sunday, June 28 and will run every two weeks until October 4.

One resident said: “I’m sorry but I’m totally against this, I think it’s way too soon.

“It’s going to be so hard for people to keep the social distance, as well as cash handling and people acting like vultures as soon as your boot is open.

“To top it off, there isn’t even going to be toilets there when it does go ahead, but that’s just my opinion.”

Organisers say that all buyers and sellers will have to observe government social distancing rules and that “increased hygiene” will be in place.

One resident, in favour of the reopening, said: “I don’t understand all the moaning. We are all adults.

“Clean your hands before and after touching anything and if someone gets too close, move away.”

Another added: “Seems madness to me!

“In clothes shops, if an item has been touched but not purchased, they have to remove it from shop floor for a period of time, so virus dies, before putting back out again!

“A car boot is just not safe this early on, when I know some people won’t bother with protocols.”

Organisers say if anyone wishing to attend is displaying Covid-19 symptoms or if they’ve been in contact with someone who has, they must not attend.

Another resident said: “This is way too soon and it’s impossible to keep everybody Covid safe at a car boot!

“People touching stuff without buying, handling of cash, social distancing etc. Plus people coming from all different areas bringing the virus into Fordham.

“Are you going to temperature check everybody entering the field? Limit the numbers of people allowed in at a time?

“How will you know whether sellers have disinfected everything they’re selling?

“Don’t respond with ‘I’ll be wearing gloves’ as that doesn’t protect anyone unless you change them between serving people.”