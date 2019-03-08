Advanced search

Firefighters called to car set alight on A142 near Wentworth

PUBLISHED: 15:04 12 August 2019

One crew from Ely were called to a car set alight on the A142 near Wentworth on Saturday night. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A car was set alight near Ely as firefighters attended the scene over the weekend.

One crew from Ely was called to a fire on the A142 near Wentworth at 10.20pm on Saturday, finding a car set alight in a field as the fire spread to nearby trees and hedges.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 12.10am.

It is known the cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire Police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

