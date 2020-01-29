Advanced search

Suspected drink/driver arrested after four vehicle collision near Ely blocks A142

PUBLISHED: 12:49 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 29 January 2020

One man has been arrested following a 4 vehicle collison near Ely.

Archant

A man was arrested for suspected drink/drug driving following a four vehicle collision involving a lorry, two cars and a van near Ely.

The collision blocked the A142: it happened at around 9.17am today and closure has been place.

Police say that officers remain at the scene of the crash that happened at Wentworth. The road is blocked whilst recovery continues.

A police spokesman said there had been one serious injury and a man has been rushed to hospital.

"A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs," said the spokesman.

"He was taken to Parkside Police Station where he remains in custody."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or drove on the A142 around the time of the collision should call police on 101 quoting incident 106 of the 29 January.

