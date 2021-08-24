Your Posts

Published: 11:20 AM August 24, 2021

Just some of the offensive graffiti reported in Ely this year by our readers. Now another reader has described 'yob' culture in the city. What do you think? - Credit: Archant

Over a period of time, I have witnessed the decline in standards of what used to be lovely Ely.

Rubbish everywhere, graffiti popping up and general yob culture.

Last Sunday I witnessed a gang of yobs tear down a large branch from outside Cheffins Estate Agents, Market Square and just leave it for some poor individual to fall over.

The group, of what can only be described as five yobs (two girls and three boys), then proceeded down The Vineyards.

They sprayed a newly repainted communications box with a can of synthetic cream as well as onto the pavement close by.

The can was then chucked into a garden.

They proceeded down the cut through to Bell Holt, where they again ripped a branch from a tree at the entrance to Bell Holt.

And they left it for the poor residents, many of which are disabled, to fall over.

Upon contacting the City of Ely C.C.T.V. team, to help with footage captured on the Market Square.

Knowing the exact time and date the incident occurred, I was informed that the cameras there were out of service.

What's the point of having them if they aren't used?

No-one seems bothered or interested.

If our council tax isn't paid, measures are soon speedily put into place to grab our money, for which we expect 'services' be it rubbish clearance, graffiti crack downs and anti-social behaviour.

Disgusting.

P HAMMERSLEY (Mrs)

ELY



