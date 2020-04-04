Gallery

More than 20 firefighters tackle huge Littleport blaze - luckily no one was hurt. First photos from the scene

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER Archant

Five fire engines, two water carriers and more than 20 fire fighters were called to tackle a blaze in Littleport tonight.

The fire broke out at an industrial yard in Hale Fen off the A10 but there are no reported casualties

Fire chiefs urged residents to keep doors and windows closed because of the smoke coming from the blaze.

Station commander Danny Kelly posted an update on the fire on Twitter. He said plumes of smoke were heading in a north westerly direction.

Part of the A10 was closed by police and diversions put in place.

Station Commander Danny Kelly has provided an update from the scene of the fire in #Littleport. pic.twitter.com/LlEh4RngCK — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) April 4, 2020

