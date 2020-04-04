Advanced search

More than 20 firefighters tackle huge Littleport blaze - luckily no one was hurt. First photos from the scene

PUBLISHED: 22:05 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 22:05 04 April 2020

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER

Five fire engines, two water carriers and more than 20 fire fighters were called to tackle a blaze in Littleport tonight.

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUEDramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

The fire broke out at an industrial yard in Hale Fen off the A10 but there are no reported casualties

Fire chiefs urged residents to keep doors and windows closed because of the smoke coming from the blaze.

Station commander Danny Kelly posted an update on the fire on Twitter. He said plumes of smoke were heading in a north westerly direction.

Part of the A10 was closed by police and diversions put in place.

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture CAMBS fIRE AND RESCUEDramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture CAMBS fIRE AND RESCUE

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, PictureCAMBS FIREDramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, PictureCAMBS FIRE

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture CAMBS FIREDramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture CAMBS FIRE

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTERDramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER

Massive fire tonight in Littleport - flames seen from as far away as March and Downham Market

Dramatic photos from tongiht's fire in Littleport, PictureL Rob Latham

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Ely Hero Award nominee says she has the 'best job in the world'

Ely Hero Awards 2020 best teacher nominee Sophie Martin from Ely College says she has the ‘best job in the world’. Picture: SUBMITTED

'He was a little man, but was as strong as an ox' - Wife leads tributes to much-loved Sutton man after 12-year battle with Alzheimer's

Gerry Linney from Sutton near Ely, who has died at the age of 69. Picture: FAMILY

Woman in her 20s remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lorry

A pedestrian in her 20s is in a critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a lorry in Sutton on March 31. Picture: Google Maps

More than 20 firefighters tackle huge Littleport blaze - luckily no one was hurt. First photos from the scene

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER

Massive fire tonight in Littleport - flames seen from as far away as March and Downham Market

Dramatic photos from tongiht's fire in Littleport, PictureL Rob Latham

Editor's selection shows that community spirit in Ely and East Cambridgeshire is alive, well and flourishing

Community vegetable sacks for those in Little Downham

The coronavirus pandemic is a national and global challenge, but it is also bringing out the best in our community across North East Cambs

Man jailed for spitting at police whilst claiming he had coronavirus not an isolated incident says senior Cambridgeshire detective

Man jailed for spitting at police after claiming he had coronavirus. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images
