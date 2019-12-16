Advanced search

Olympic athlete Dwain Chambers joins students at Witchford Village College for 12 hour fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 19:09 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:21 16 December 2019

Olympic athlete Dwain Chambers joins students at Witchford Village College for 12 hour sport fundraiser. Picture: JO GORDON

Olympic athlete Dwain Chambers joins students at Witchford Village College for 12 hour sport fundraiser. Picture: JO GORDON

Olympic athlete Dwain Chambers joined students at Witchford Village College to take part in a 12 hours of sport fundraiser.

Around £5,000 was raised for cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation.

More than 200 students took part in sports from 7am to 7pm on December 6, ranging from trampolining, ultimate frisbee, festive run, football and lots more.

Organiser of the event at WVC and physical education lead Courtney Pettifor said: "The day was a resounding success with all the WVC community pulling together to raise an amazing £5,000 for charity.

"The students behaved impeccably well and were a credit to the college.

"Having Dwain Chambers in for the event was amazing; he inspired so many students and staff and was a pleasure to have around."

Dwain Anthony Chambers is a retired British track sprinter. He has won international medals at World and European level and is one of the fastest European sprinters in the history of athletics.

