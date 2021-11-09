Gallery
Triple Olympian Ashley McKenzie delivers judo masterclass for Ely Dojo
Triple Olympian Ashley McKenzie delivered a "high-energy, inspiring" judo masterclass for Ely Dojo members on Sunday.
Ashley led three judo masterclasses throughout the morning and Ely Dojo senior members were joined by members from Blue Wave Martial Arts in Newmarket and Sukata Judo Academy in Bishops Stortford for the third class.
Members' mat fees for the classes on Sunday went directly to support Ashley’s judo, having competed for Team GB at judo in Tokyo this year and previously at Rio 2016 and London 2012
He has also won commonwealth golds, a silver at the Paris Grand Slam and several British Championship golds.
Stuart Aldous, of Ely Dojo, said: "It was fantastic to be able to welcome Ashley to our city and to our dojo at Fresh Studios.
"Ashley’s classes are always high-energy and exciting as he takes time to train with each individual throughout the class and this really inspires everyone who attends.
"The determination and courage needed for a judoka to compete on the world circuit like Ashley does is hard to imagine.
"It is a life dedication and judo athletes like Ashley sacrifice so many things to compete at this level.
“It was great to be able to welcome some of our friends from other clubs along to join the senior class.
"We had a variety of experienced martial artists attend and this adds a great dynamic to the action on the mats.
"It was a fantastic morning of judo for everyone at the club who attended.
"I am sure the day will be remembered by many for years to come.
“Massive thanks to the club’s volunteers who got everything ready for the classes on Sunday, to our friends from Blue Wave Martial Arts and Sukata Judo Academy for supporting the senior class.
"And, of course, Ashley for inspiring the next generation of judoka and demonstrating such skillful excellence in judo."
Ely Dojo has Judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes for adults and juniors at their purpose-built dojo at Fresh Studios in Broad Street, Ely.
Email elydojo@gmail.com for more information.