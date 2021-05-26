Published: 4:38 PM May 26, 2021 Updated: 4:42 PM May 26, 2021

Olu Taiwo launches his exhibition 'I Matter' featuring works by 15 Black, Asian and minority ethnic artists, on Friday May 28. - Credit: Christopher Leedham

An exhibition featuring work created by 15 Black, Asian and minority ethnic artists are to go on show in Ely.

Olu Taiwo, who is a Lincolnshire-based artist and one of Babylon Arts' young curators, launches his ‘I Matter’ exhibition at the Babylon Gallery this Friday (May 28).

The exhibition will feature work by painters, printmakers, sculptors, digital artists and photographers.

These include: Anthony Shintai, Eddie Saint-Jean, Jaffar Aly, James Chen-Wishart, Jay Morally, Kinnari Saraiya, Manuel Hechavarria, Parham Ghalamdar, Rayhan Miah, Roy Joseph Butler, Hana Sadrai, Suchi Chidambaram, Suman Gujral, Teakster and Thomas Soyemi.

The exhibition comes after young curator Olu proposed an idea, in September 2020, to offer artists who have felt excluded in any way a platform to share their art work and stories.

He said: “The ‘I Matter’ exhibition provides a platform to tell their stories of why they matter.

"We had a fantastic response to the call-out with over 100 artists getting in touch, however it emphasised the need for more opportunities for artists from ethnic minority backgrounds to have their voices heard.

"I’m looking to continue to help to facilitate these opportunities after my residency at Babylon ARTS has ended.”

Olu added that the exhibition and his time as a young curator has "helped to build the beginnings of a community of talented artists.

"I’ve made friendships that I know will continue well into the future.”

Due to the large number of artist submissions, Olu has also decided to host an online exhibition of a wider selection of work by the artists who applied.

The online exhibition will be featured on the Babylon ARTS’ website which will run alongside the I Matter exhibition from May 28. It ends on June 13.

The gallery’s opening times have been extended to Monday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm for the duration of the exhibition.

Entry to the Babylon Gallery is free.

I Matter is funded by Arts Council England, in partnership with Wysing Arts Centre, Kettles Yard, G's Fresh and The East of England Co-op.

The Babylon Young Curators project is supported with funding from Arts Council England and The Co-op; and with support from Wysing Arts Centre, Kettles Yard and G's Fresh.

From June 2, the I Matter exhibition will be available on a virtual tour.

