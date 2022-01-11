10-year-old Oliver Hemmingfield (pictured) is running at least 20 loops of the three churches walk in Newmarket throughout this month (January) for the Liam Fairhurst Foundation. - Credit: Family

A 10-year-old boy from Soham has taken on the challenge of running 10k this month (January) for charity.

Oliver Hemmingfield, who plays for one of Soham Town Rangers youth teams, will run at least 20 loops of the three churches walk in Newmarket.

He will support David Masters and Jonathan Sadler who are running the six mile walk every day this month in memory of Dave’s nephew, Ollie Duell, who sadly passed away aged 16 before Christmas.

David made the decision to run the three churches towards the end of 2021 but back then, he didn’t realise that it would be in memory of someone so close to him.

Katie Hemmingfield, Oliver’s mum, said: “As soon as Oliver heard that Dave was running it for such a special reason and for a local charity, he was even more determined to take part.

“His face just lit up."

The money Oliver raises will be donated to the Liam Fairhurst Foundation that provides grants, trips and funding to save and help young lives.

Speaking of the challenge, Oliver said: “It’s so sad that Ollie lost his life at such a young age.

“I can’t imagine what he went through and how strong he must be.

“Me doing a few runs really isn’t too much to give. If anyone would like to sponsor me it would be great.”

This is not the first time Oliver has challenged himself – in January 2021 he ran 2.62 miles every day, raising around £1,000 for Tom’s Trust.

On Saturday January 22, Oliver will be a mascot at Soham Town Rangers first team’s home game where fans will hear his story and charity buckets will be scattered around the ground.

A spokesperson for Soham Town Rangers FC said: “What an amazing thing to do.

“We are truly honoured and proud to have someone so incredible be part of our club.

“It would be amazing to donate and show Oliver how fantastic we think he is."

Oliver’s dad, Martin Hemmingfield, said: “The terrain on the route can be pretty tough in January!

“120 miles in a month is a significant challenge for anyone, let alone a 10-year-old child and truth be told, he would do one every day in January if we let him.”

You can join Oliver on a run on Sunday January 30 at 10:30am.

To donate to the Liam Fairhurst Foundation, follow the link to Oliver's JustGiving page, where he’s already raised £650 (more than his £500 target).