Published: 8:30 AM December 9, 2020 Updated: 11:11 AM December 16, 2020

Killing No Murder will tell the story of the would-be murderer of Oliver Cromwell. Picture: Supplied - Credit: Archant

A new theatre show will tell the story of Oliver Cromwell’s would-be killer Edward Sexby and his “complicated friendship” with Cromwell.

Killing No Murder will explore Sexby – a solider, agitator and spy – and why he later planned to assassinate Oliver Cromwell.

Norfolk-based theatre and film producer Mark Finbow has received support from Arts Council England to develop the play and he’ll be working with Oliver Cromwell’s House in Ely.

Mr Finbow said: “I’ve been fascinated by the English Civil War for some time, and that period in our history feels incredibly relevant now.

“A nation divided, huge injustice, disease, poverty, yet it’s a time the establishment would rather we forget. A time when the people rose up against their rulers - and won.”

He is now looking for volunteer researchers to help put together the Civil War and Protectorate timelines of Cromwell and Sexby.

“We would love to work with community historians to piece together the physical journeys of the two men throughout the period,” said Finbow.

“This will help us explore the emotional journeys of the characters.”

Do you think you could help? Email: mrmrfinbow@gmail.com