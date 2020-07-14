Oliver Cromwell’s House re-opens post-lockdown with social distancing measures and daily deep cleans

Oliver Cromwell’s House in Ely has reopened with ‘covid-compliant’ social distancing measures and daily deep cleans in place following three “long” months of closure due to the coronavirus lockown.

The historic building, which was once home to Oliver Cromwell and his family, is once again welcoming visitors and the local community to “experience a fully immersive self-guided audio tour of seven re-created period rooms”.

Anna Bennett, tourism and town centre manager, said: “Come and experience life as it once was during the 17th century, learn how Mrs Cromwell once cooked and how Oliver Cromwell became Lord Protector.

“The staff at Visit Ely have put in place all safety measures and are fully ‘Covid-Compliant’ with the certified stamp and certificate awarded from Visit England as ‘Good to Go’.

“Social distancing measures and daily deep cleans are in place throughout the building as the safety of our visitors is paramount.”

She added that the tourist information corner has been “buzzing with people looking for brochure and asking for information.

“It’s so wonderful to welcome back visitors once again to our beautiful historic city of Ely. We are hoping to be quite busy over the summer holiday period as many people are looking at taking a UK staycation holiday as opposed to going abroad.

“Some more exciting news for our visitors and the perfect way to ‘Unlock Ely’ - the team have produced a month’s worth of ‘walks and tours with a difference.”

