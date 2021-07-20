News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Family portraits and engravings go on show for first time

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:54 AM July 20, 2021   
Never-seen-before artefacts on show at Oliver Cromwell's House in Ely.

Never-seen-before artefacts go on display at Oliver Cromwell's House in Ely. - Credit: OLIVER CROMWELL'S HOUSE

For the first time in the history of it being open, original artefacts are on display at Oliver Cromwell’s House Ely.

The house, which has been open to the public since 1988, now has a selection of Cromwell family portraits, engravings and most spectacularly, a commission signed by Oliver Cromwell in 1649.

All these items are on loan from the Cromwell Museum, Huntingdon.

Stuart Orme, curator of the museum and Anna Bennett, manager of Oliver Cromwell House, said they are delighted to showcase these historical artefacts.

Anna said: "Since taking over the position of manager, Stuart and I have worked closely together to promote both the house and the museum displays which has proved hugely successful, particularly since re-opening.

You may also want to watch:

"We are very honoured to be able to share our delight with the public and equally receive great feedback."

The items will be on display until October 31 and there is no additional cost as viewing is part of the tour.

Most Read

  1. 1 Third bid to bring 1,000 jobs and new retail park to city  
  2. 2 16-year-old among three arrests as birthday party gets out of control
  3. 3 Extinction Rebellion hold 'act now' protest
  1. 4 Fens crime gang ‘boss’ jailed
  2. 5 Women’s Institute meet for first time since lockdown
  3. 6 A memorable night for drag fans in Fenland
  4. 7 2,000 celebrate return of Eel Day
  5. 8 ‘Pingdemic’ forces barbershop to close
  6. 9 Ambulance cadets rewarded for hard work over Covid-19 pandemic
  7. 10 Care home rated ‘Good’ in recent inspection
Heritage
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Protesters set up camp outside Cambs animal testing breeding facility.

Gallery

‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
NSPCC says grooming has quadrupled in Cambridgeshire PHOTO: John Challicom

Education News | Exclusive

Six Cambridgeshire schools named by students on sexual abuse website

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Why is Ely so popular with famous faces?

Why is Ely so popular with celebrities?

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Mark Rulman from Warboys died on Monday July 12.

‘He will be deeply missed’ - Man named in Spittals Interchange fatal

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus