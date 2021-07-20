Family portraits and engravings go on show for first time
For the first time in the history of it being open, original artefacts are on display at Oliver Cromwell’s House Ely.
The house, which has been open to the public since 1988, now has a selection of Cromwell family portraits, engravings and most spectacularly, a commission signed by Oliver Cromwell in 1649.
All these items are on loan from the Cromwell Museum, Huntingdon.
Stuart Orme, curator of the museum and Anna Bennett, manager of Oliver Cromwell House, said they are delighted to showcase these historical artefacts.
Anna said: "Since taking over the position of manager, Stuart and I have worked closely together to promote both the house and the museum displays which has proved hugely successful, particularly since re-opening.
"We are very honoured to be able to share our delight with the public and equally receive great feedback."
The items will be on display until October 31 and there is no additional cost as viewing is part of the tour.
