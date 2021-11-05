Oliver Cromwell’s House in Ely has been named a “hidden gem” by the National Tourism Agency.

Assessed under Visit England’s Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme and signified by the Quality Rose Marque, it was then highlighted in a list of special attractions.

The Visit England assessor said the accolade was testament to the “high standards achieved” and that the attraction “was truly deserving of recognition“.

Since its last assessment, the attraction - which also houses the Tourist Information Centre - has made further improvements and is under new management since 2019.

It now has a new and improved audio trail, original artefacts on loan from the Cromwell Museum in Huntingdon and many new buidling tours and talks.

Anna Bennett, manager, said: “Oliver Cromwell House is a superb place to visit and fully deserves to be awarded the Visit England’s Hidden Gem award.

"The team provide an excellent service - both knowledgeable on history, and tourist information.

"I am very proud of them all, especially as we’ve been through such a challenging time facing lockdown and a downturn in visitor numbers.

“The house is the only surviving residence of Oliver Cromwell, other than Hampton Court, and is therefore of significant historic interest.

"I am very pleased that the experts at Visit England have recognised the huge lengths that the team have gone to in order to continue to add value to the visitor’s experience.

“Tourism is vital to East Cambridgeshire and accolades such as these continue to drive our district’s reputation even higher as a key tourist destination.”



The Hidden Gem award is given to attractions across the UK which offer 'innovative, interesting or unique tourist experiences'.