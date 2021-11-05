News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Oliver Cromwell's House named ‘Hidden Gem’ by Visit England

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 6:00 AM November 5, 2021
Oliver Cromwell's House Ely guided walk

Oliver Cromwell's House Ely guided walk - Credit: OLIVER CROMWELL'S HOUSE

Oliver Cromwell’s House in Ely has been named a “hidden gem” by the National Tourism Agency. 

Assessed under Visit England’s Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme and signified by the Quality Rose Marque, it was then highlighted in a list of special attractions.

The Visit England assessor said the accolade was testament to the “high standards achieved” and that the attraction “was truly deserving of recognition“.

Oliver Cromwell’s House in Ely has been named a “hidden gem” by the National Tourism Agency.

Oliver Cromwell’s House in Ely has been named a “hidden gem” by the National Tourism Agency. - Credit: OLIVER CROMWELL'S HOUSE

Since its last assessment, the attraction - which also houses the Tourist Information Centre - has made further improvements and is under new management since 2019.  

It now has a new and improved audio trail, original artefacts on loan from the Cromwell Museum in Huntingdon and many new buidling tours and talks.

You may also want to watch:

Anna Bennett, manager, said: “Oliver Cromwell House is a superb place to visit and fully deserves to be awarded the Visit England’s Hidden Gem award.

Tony Pearson outside Oliver Cromwell's House in Ely

Tony Pearson outside Oliver Cromwell's House in Ely - Credit: OLIVER CROMWELL'S HOUSE

"The team provide an excellent service - both knowledgeable on history, and tourist information.

Most Read

  1. 1 Florist 'really excited' to turn dream into reality with new shop
  2. 2 Demolition begins of steel-framed £600,000 homes
  3. 3 Everything you need to know about Ely Cathedral's Christmas Gift & Food Fair 2021
  1. 4 2am 999 call finds mother drunk - baby son alone
  2. 5 Tributes paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash near the Black Cat Roundabout
  3. 6 Town pub closes to become art studio
  4. 7 Letter: 'Shame on you, Lucy Frazer for voting for corruption'
  5. 8 Take a look inside this stunning £750,000 Georgian home hidden in the Fens
  6. 9 School donates 'outstanding' haul of items to Ely Foodbank
  7. 10 Fly tippers may have left valuable clue at the scene

"I am very proud of them all, especially as we’ve been through such a challenging time facing lockdown and a downturn in visitor numbers.

“The house is the only surviving residence of Oliver Cromwell, other than Hampton Court, and is therefore of significant historic interest. 

"I am very pleased that the experts at Visit England have recognised the huge lengths that the team have gone to in order to continue to add value to the visitor’s experience.

“Tourism is vital to East Cambridgeshire and accolades such as these continue to drive our district’s reputation even higher as a key tourist destination.”
 
The Hidden Gem award is given to attractions across the UK which offer 'innovative, interesting or unique tourist experiences'.

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire police officers called to Haddenham

Cambs Live

Councillors 'extremely concerned' as teenagers cause Halloween nightmare

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
There is concern that if Covid-19 rates continue to rise at the rate that they are, hospitals will become overwhelmed again.

Cambs Live

East Cambridgeshire among top 5 UK Covid hot spots

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
New Barns Avenue semi where Miguel Silveira wanted to run a mobile catering van from.

Cambs Live

Only one neighbour objects to catering van at end semi 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Soham woman in court today for breaching criminal behaviour order not to contact police except in a genuine emergency.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman in court for breaching criminal behaviour order

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon