Escape room at Oliver Cromwell's House in Ely packs mystery, intrigue, investigation and team-building skills into 60 minutes of frustrating fun

PUBLISHED: 13:03 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 27 January 2020

'The Curious Case of Curator Chadwick' escape room at Oliver Cromwell's House in Ely packs mystery, intrigue, investigation and team-building skills into 60 minutes of frustrating fun. Some of the team are pictured trying to crack the code. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Archant

Frustrating fun. After 60 minutes spent trying - and failing - to crack the code of the newest escape room at Oliver Cromwell's House, those were the two words that summed up our experience most accurately.

A perfect combination of mystery, intrigue and detective-level investigation, the historic attraction's latest immersive and interactive room will have team members scratching their heads throughout.

Trying to solve 'The Curious Case of Curator Chadwick' - which has only been running for three weeks - is no easy task though, because once you've found a key to a box there are many puzzles within still to work out.

Here's a snippet about the plot: it's 1910 and the vicar of St. Mary's Church has rented the Tithe Room out of the vicarage to his dear friend, curator Cornelius Chadwick. After a few weeks, he mysteriously disappears!

So now it's time for teams of investigators to come and search for clues, solve the puzzles and discover the whereabouts of the enigmatic Curator.

But don't go into the room thinking you'll be able to figure it all out straight away, because it really does pose quite the challenge - it did for us, an eight-person team of work colleagues and friends, at least.

And if you do get a bit stumped all is not lost because the puzzle master is just the other side of the door and able to pass subtle clues through to help teams out.

"It's something fun and different to do," says the puzzle master afterwards.

"You don't need to climb walls or clamber through tunnels. It's an inclusive activity for people of all ages - family groups, friends, work colleagues.

"It tests your ability to think laterally, your observation skills and whether you can communicate effectively as part of a team."

The key to success, then, is working together and communication is paramount - so if you're looking for a team-building activity then Oliver Cromwell's House escape room is the ideal choice.

The escape room can be booked every Saturday and Sunday at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm during winter hours. During summer hours there is an extra session at 3.30pm.

Sessions are priced at £95 per group and ideally suited for between six and eight people.

Book online via www.olivercromwellshouse.co.uk/index.php

For more information email info@visitely.org.uk or call 01353 662062.

