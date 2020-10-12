Advanced search

‘Lifeline’ £25,000 funding to ‘improve visitor experience at Oliver Cromwell’s House

Oliver Cromwell’s House in Ely has received £25,000 to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

The heritage attraction, which is part of the City of Ely Council, is one of 445 heritage organisations across the country that will receive a financial boost from the government thanks to the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

Anna Bennett, tourism and town centre manager at Oliver Cromwell’s House/Ely Tourist Information Centre, said: “I would like to thank Tracey Coulson, clerk to the City of Ely Council, who assisted and supported me during the lengthy application process.

“With this lifeline funding our visitor experience can be much improved.”

The money, which will be used to “improve the visitor’s experience”, is from the Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage and the Heritage Stimulus Fund - funded by Government and administered by Historic England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Both funds are part of the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund which is designed to secure the future of Britain’s museums, galleries, theatres, independent cinemas, heritage sites and music venues with emergency grants and loans.

