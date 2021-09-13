Published: 3:29 PM September 13, 2021 Updated: 3:30 PM September 13, 2021

Nine-year-old Oliver Brasher (pictured) has raised £550 for Cambridgeshire Expressive Arts and Counselling Centre (CEAACC). - Credit: Melanie Brasher

A nine-year-old from Cambridgeshire has completed 101 miles of walking and cycling so the money raised can help those with mental health difficulties.

Oliver Brasher, who attends Weatheralls Primary School in Soham, has finished 15 miles of walking and using his scooter, and 86 miles of cycling.

It's all part of a ‘miles for smiles’ summer challenge ran by Cambridgeshire Expressive Arts and Counselling Centre (CEAACC).

The centre helps to support children and young people in local communities to access counselling, expressive art therapies, and mental health support.

Oliver set himself a goal of 100 miles and a fundraising goal of £25.

So far, he has raised £550.

Oliver will be donating his sponsorship money to the centre, which holds a special place in his heart.

His mother, Melanie Brasher, said: “CEAACC provided mental health support to Oliver last year and they have truly helped shape the confident, resilient young man we have today.

“Oliver has never taken on a sponsorship challenge before but after watching me raise money for the NSPCC and for SANDS, he said he wanted to help others too.

“With family and friends contributing and through Oliver confidently asking our local high street businesses for their support, he has raised an amazing £550.

“That’s a huge contribution to CEAACC’s collective goal of £1000!”

The money donated by Oliver will help CEAACC provide help for children and young people trying to access support, especially those from low-income families or with exceptional circumstances.

“Our family were fortunate to have received therapy partly funded by Cambridgeshire County Council,” said Melanie

“Sadly, during the middle of the pandemic, they decided to cut funding to this vital local mental health service.

“We will always be grateful to Eleanor and her team for the support they gave to our family.”

Melanie says her and her husband, Kevin, are very proud of all Oliver has achieved.

“We are so pleased that he has raised enough money to give at least one other child the opportunity to access mental health support quickly and efficiently,” she said.

Oliver will pay his sponsorship money into CEAACC’s central fundraising page.