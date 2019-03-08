Old Tiger Stables in Soham closed for two weeks following outbreak of equine influenza

The Old Tiger Stables in Soham will remain closed for two weeks following an outbreak of equine influenza.

The stables called in a vet who said the virus has “hopefully” been contained.

A spokesman for the stables said: “We have hopefully contained the virus. We have had all horses swabbed and we are taking temperatures twice daily to help us monitor any further potential cases

“The vet is happy the pony is doing well and getting better and we have all biosecurity measures in place

“On advice from the vet we will remain closed for the next two weeks and will continue to give you regular updates.

“A big thanks to everyone for your kind messages and well wishes, it means a lot to us all.”

Equine influenza (horse flu) is the disease caused by strains of influenza that are enzootic in horse species. It occurs globally, previously caused by two main strains of virus: equine-1 (H7N7) and equine-2 (H3N8).