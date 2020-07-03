Advanced search

East Cambs preschool loses ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating and now ‘requires improvement’

03 July, 2020 - 15:56
Rainbow Preschool on Downham Road in Ely has lost its outstanding Ofsted rating and now requires improvement. Picture: Google Maps

An east Cambridgeshire preschool has lost its ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating and now ‘requires improvement’, according to the education watchdog.

Rainbow Preschool on Downham Road in Ely have been given a number of improvements they need to make after losing rating in all areas.

Despite this, Ofsted still say that all of the preschool’s children are happy and friendly and still feel safe, as well as always sitting quietly during registration.

On early year pupils, the report reads: “The interests and needs of the youngest children are not always fully considered at this setting.

“Children who have a limited understanding of English are sometimes at a disadvantage. Their home languages are not always celebrated and opportunities to acquire English are variable.

“However, older children are well prepared to move on to school when they leave. All children are happy and friendly, and feel safe and secure.”

Speaking on leaders, it adds: “Leaders to do not effectively monitor or support staff’s development.

“This leads to inconsistent teaching experiences, especially for the youngest children and those who speak English as an additional language.

“The lack of relevant training means that some staff are unsure about appropriate next steps for children’s learning, or how to support the development of children’s spoken English.

“Plans for these children do not always accurately identify what children know and need to learn next.”

On its staff, the report reads: “All staff work well together and have positive working relationships.

“Leaders and managers work hard to support the team to overcome challenges and keep moral high.

“Decisions regarding the setting are made with integrity and are led by the needs of the families who use the service.

“Staff work hard to implement any changes and demonstrate their ability to improve further.”

To improve, inspectors have given the preschool a number of pointers to revive their outstanding rating on the next Ofsted visit.

They said: “They must monitor staff’s performance more effectively and implement an effective system of professional development to help them target their teaching more specifically to children’s needs, particularly for those children who speak English as an additional language and the youngest children.

“They should also improve the planning of activities and the learning environment to ensure all children, especially the youngest, access challenging and purposeful opportunities in all areas of learning.”

