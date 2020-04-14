Advanced search

Rural crime officers seize dirt bike in Ely following similar reports of illegal biking in the area

PUBLISHED: 10:43 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 14 April 2020

Officers seized this dirt bike in Ely, one of several reports of illegal biking in the area. Pictures: TWITTER/@CAMBSRURALCOPS

Officers seized this dirt bike in Ely, one of several reports of illegal biking in the area. Pictures: TWITTER/@CAMBSRURALCOPS

Archant

A dirt bike was seized in Ely last week, one of several reports police officers have received on illegal bike and quad riding in the last few weeks.

Officers from the Cambridgeshire’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) seized a 150cc Chinese pit bike near BP petrol station on the A10 off St John’s Road on Thursday, April 9.

The incident is one of several police have responded to, with three quads and three dirt bikes being seen between Ely and Cambridge.

An RCAT spokesperson said: “The bike was seized on the A10 Ely bypass near BP off the byway off St John’s road.

“Officers had responded to reports of quads and dirt bikes in the area between Cambridge and Ely.

“There were three quads and three dirt bikes seen in the area. Two bikes where stopped by separate officers and one of them seized as it was being illegally ridden.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away’ the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

Burwell Co-op, North Street, Burwell, where a man claiming to have coronavirus was arrested ion multiple charges. Picture; GOOGLE

Emergency plumber does free repairs for NHS workers in coronavirus pandemic

Daniel Lawrence Plumbing Heating & Drainage in Ely hasn't been charging NHS staff for jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: The extraordinary tribute to the NHS by this Ely homeowner

NHS tribute illuminating a house in Ely. It has been widely praised on social media. Picture; SUBMITTED

Nurse returns from 12-hour shift to find note telling her she is “a disgrace and has been reported”

Deb Leighton's daughter found this note posted through her letter box after returning from her role as an NHS worker for Peterborough Hospital PICTURE: Deb Leighton

Most Read

‘Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away’ the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

Burwell Co-op, North Street, Burwell, where a man claiming to have coronavirus was arrested ion multiple charges. Picture; GOOGLE

Emergency plumber does free repairs for NHS workers in coronavirus pandemic

Daniel Lawrence Plumbing Heating & Drainage in Ely hasn't been charging NHS staff for jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: The extraordinary tribute to the NHS by this Ely homeowner

NHS tribute illuminating a house in Ely. It has been widely praised on social media. Picture; SUBMITTED

Nurse returns from 12-hour shift to find note telling her she is “a disgrace and has been reported”

Deb Leighton's daughter found this note posted through her letter box after returning from her role as an NHS worker for Peterborough Hospital PICTURE: Deb Leighton

Latest from the Ely Standard

Rural crime officers seize dirt bike in Ely following similar reports of illegal biking in the area

Officers seized this dirt bike in Ely, one of several reports of illegal biking in the area. Pictures: TWITTER/@CAMBSRURALCOPS

Further bus time-table reductions announced to limit non-essential travel

Stagecoach Bus PICTURE: Google

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: The extraordinary tribute to the NHS by this Ely homeowner

NHS tribute illuminating a house in Ely. It has been widely praised on social media. Picture; SUBMITTED

‘Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away’ the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

Burwell Co-op, North Street, Burwell, where a man claiming to have coronavirus was arrested ion multiple charges. Picture; GOOGLE
Drive 24