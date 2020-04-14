Rural crime officers seize dirt bike in Ely following similar reports of illegal biking in the area

A dirt bike was seized in Ely last week, one of several reports police officers have received on illegal bike and quad riding in the last few weeks.

Officers from the Cambridgeshire’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) seized a 150cc Chinese pit bike near BP petrol station on the A10 off St John’s Road on Thursday, April 9.

The incident is one of several police have responded to, with three quads and three dirt bikes being seen between Ely and Cambridge.

An RCAT spokesperson said: “The bike was seized on the A10 Ely bypass near BP off the byway off St John’s road.

“Officers had responded to reports of quads and dirt bikes in the area between Cambridge and Ely.

“There were three quads and three dirt bikes seen in the area. Two bikes where stopped by separate officers and one of them seized as it was being illegally ridden.”

