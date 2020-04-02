Advanced search

Police officers in East Cambridgeshire deliver laptops to help children during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 13:19 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 02 April 2020

Police in East Cambridgeshire have been delivering laptops to schoolchildren to help them continue learning from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Police officers in East Cambridgeshire have teamed up with the Cambs Youth Panel to provide new laptops to those in self-isolation.

Officers have been delivering Google Chromebooks to schoolchildren in the area, as well as south Cambridgeshire and in Cambridge, so that they can continue learning from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, the Cambs Youth Panel, created by Cambridgeshire police, has lent 29 Chromebooks to those most in need so they can have adequate learning platforms to carry on their education during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Inspector Paul Rogerson said: “It’s so encouraging that young people lead by example, showing us we can overcome anything if we reach out to support those around us. I am so proud of the group for stepping up to help.”

Phil Priestley, founder of the Cambs Youth Panel and a former sergeant for Cambridgeshire police said: “The Cambs Youth Panel had raised a considerable amount of funds to support an international exchange visit, but when the COVID-19 crisis hit, they became quickly aware of the impact upon other young people and diverted their resources to this. They are a remarkable group of individuals.”

For more information and to support the scheme, visit https://cambsyouthpanel.co.uk.

