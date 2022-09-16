Inspector Matt Snow, from the partnerships and prevention department at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, will represent the force at the Queen's funeral on Monday (September 19). - Credit: POLICE

An officer who will represent Cambridgeshire Constabulary at the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen in London on Monday (September 19) has said it will be the “proudest moment” of his career.

Inspector Matt Snow, from the partnerships and prevention department, will join officers from forces across the country on the procession route.

Inspector Snow said he was “genuinely shocked” to be asked.

“Although an obviously solemn and sad occasion, I already know it will become the proudest moment of my career,” he said.

“It’s a real honour to represent all officers and staff from the constabulary (my second proudest moment being when I met and spoke to Her Majesty when she visited Queens’ College in Cambridge in 2019).”

He added: “Having worked on the planning for this sad occasion for a number of years, and then working operationally on the deployments this week, the funeral for me will be a fitting culmination to all the hard work of lots of colleagues.”