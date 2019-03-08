Do you know this man? He attacked four off-duty police officers in Cambridge

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with assaults on four off-duty police officers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Archant

Four off-duty police officers were assaulted in Cambridge - with one hospitalised after being knocked unconscious.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident on May 29.

The two men and two women were out together when they noticed a man assault a member of the public in Market Square at about 11pm.

The group attempted to intervene but the man turned on them, knocking one of the men unconscious - which resulted in him being taken to hospital.

You may also want to watch:

He assaulted the others leaving them with cuts and bruises to their faces.

None were seriously injured.

The man made off and got into a taxi.

DC Katie Housham said: "We would urge members of the public to look at this image and contact police if they have any information."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/37245/19