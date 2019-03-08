Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Do you know this man? He attacked four off-duty police officers in Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 15:51 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 14 June 2019

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with assaults on four off-duty police officers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with assaults on four off-duty police officers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Archant

Four off-duty police officers were assaulted in Cambridge - with one hospitalised after being knocked unconscious.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident on May 29.

The two men and two women were out together when they noticed a man assault a member of the public in Market Square at about 11pm.

The group attempted to intervene but the man turned on them, knocking one of the men unconscious - which resulted in him being taken to hospital.

You may also want to watch:

He assaulted the others leaving them with cuts and bruises to their faces.

None were seriously injured.

The man made off and got into a taxi.

DC Katie Housham said: "We would urge members of the public to look at this image and contact police if they have any information."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/37245/19

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Cambridgeshire learning disability charity as thieves break in overnight

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Cambridgeshire learning disability charity as thieves break in overnight

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Staff get wage boost, better performance for bin collections, fly tippers hit hard and recycling up: end of year report from East Cambs Council

East Cambs has published its annual report on waste service and environmental issues including recycling and fly tipping. The council concluded its been a positive year but with still much to do. Bin it your way: L -R: Martin Norman (ECSS), Councillor Julia Huffer (ECDC), James Khan (ECSS), Nick Wyatt (ECDC) Picture; EAST CAMBS COUNCIL Metal Matters launch

‘Very happy with result’ says agent after couple from East Camnbridgeshire win appeal to build four houses that council refused

Gravel End, Coveney, where four homes can now be built after East Cambridgeshire Council lost an appeal. Picture; GOOGLE

A10 access from business park at Littleport substandard agrees Planning Inspectorate as they refuse appeal for travel firm to build new workshop

Lords Travel at Littleport want to build a 15x1x 6.7 metre high commercial unit adjacent to their development on the Saxon Business Park at Littleport. The council refused it, now they have lost an appeal. Access to A10 is blamed. Picture; FACEBOOK

Mayor Palmer refuses to hand over extra cash for delayed Kings Dyke crossing and says he has ‘no confidence’ in county council management of the project

Kings Dyke Whittlesey where a replacement bridge is again threatened by delays after costs rise. Mayor James Palmer has criticised the county council project management of the replacement scheme. Picture; ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire County Council leader secures new rent-free headquarters in China to boost trade opportunities

Cllr Count officially opens the new Cambridgeshire office in Yangzhou City, China. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists