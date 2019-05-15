Off-duty officer catches criminal while out jogging

An off-duty superintendent police officer spotted a burglary suspect while enjoying a jog around Cambridge.

They say as a police officer you're never off duty - and for Superintendent Jon Hutchinson that rings very true.

Supt Hutchinson was jogging along De Freville Avenue, when he recognised a man he had seen on a police database and knew to be a burglary suspect from Liverpool.

After a stop and search of Philip Johnson, 44, he discovered stolen property from two dwelling burglaries, which was recovered and Johnson was arrested.

Johnson has been charged with burglary and appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' court today (May 15).

But it wasn't the first time officers have caught criminals while out on a run.

Supt Hutchinson said: "This is the second time I have caught a criminal while out jogging, it's becoming a bit of a habit.

"I'm just glad to be able to do my bit in taking these criminals off the street and ensuring they are punished for their crimes."