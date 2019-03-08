Advanced search

Mayor deliberately wears odd socks at Ely Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 11:02 13 March 2019

Pebble UK raises awareness of lymphodoema in an odd socks campaign in Ely Cathedral. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

An odd sock campaign came to Ely Cathedral to raise awareness of lymphoedema and how to support those living with it.

Pebble UK raises awareness of the health condition that causes swelling of the body’s tissues and usually affects the arms or legs.

Mayor Councillor Mike Rouse said: “I was pleased to support Nadine and Naomi of Pebble UK in raising awareness of Lymphoedema by wearing odd socks.

“Whereas I often wear odd socks, today is deliberate with a particularly striking sock from a Dad’s Army pair, a present from one of my children, I always knew there would be an occasion to wear them if only one at a time.”

Lymphoedema develops when the lymphatic system doesn’t work properly.

The lymphatic system is a network of channels and glands that help fight infection and remove excess fluid.

It can be difficult to fit into clothes or jewellery and watches can feel tight.

NHS Choices says that at first, the swelling may come and go, but often becomes more severe and persistent.

