Mayor deliberately wears odd socks at Ely Cathedral

Pebble UK raises awareness of lymphodoema in an odd socks campaign in Ely Cathedral. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

An odd sock campaign came to Ely Cathedral to raise awareness of lymphoedema and how to support those living with it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pebble UK raises awareness of the health condition that causes swelling of the body’s tissues and usually affects the arms or legs.

Mayor Councillor Mike Rouse said: “I was pleased to support Nadine and Naomi of Pebble UK in raising awareness of Lymphoedema by wearing odd socks.

“Whereas I often wear odd socks, today is deliberate with a particularly striking sock from a Dad’s Army pair, a present from one of my children, I always knew there would be an occasion to wear them if only one at a time.”

Lymphoedema develops when the lymphatic system doesn’t work properly.

The lymphatic system is a network of channels and glands that help fight infection and remove excess fluid.

It can be difficult to fit into clothes or jewellery and watches can feel tight.

NHS Choices says that at first, the swelling may come and go, but often becomes more severe and persistent.