Odd socks challenge in Ely to raise awareness of chronic condition

26 February, 2019 - 17:13
Get ready to put your odd socks on show in Ely to raise awareness of chronic condition Lymphoedema. Nadine Smith and Naomi Jarman of Pebble UK visiting Medica Duesseldorf. Picture: PEBBLE UK.

The ladies from Soham-based Pebble UK will be joining Mayor of Ely Michael Rouse outside of Ely Cathedral for the ‘Sock It Challenge’ on March 7.

Lymphoedema is a chronic condition that causes swelling in the body, most commonly in the Legs and Arms, which can sometimes be debilitating and very painful.

People are invited to turn up wearing odd socks, making them as bright, funky and outrageous as they like - just make sure they don’t match.

The ‘Sock It Challenge’ is part of the British Lymphology Society’s ‘Lymphoedema Awareness Week 2019’, held from March 3 to 9.

A spokesperson for Pebble UK said: “We will have a group photo taken of everyone in their odd socks to put on social media, where the challenge can then be shared for others to do the same.”

Pebble UK supply compression products for Men and Women around the globe, to help lymphoedema sufferer’s deal with their symptoms.

