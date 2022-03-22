Son pays tribute to 'happy and smiley' ex-teacher Judy
- Credit: Family
The son of a former schoolteacher whose life was “very much about children and family” has paid tribute to her.
Judy Abbott taught at The Shade and Weatheralls primary schools in Soham for over 20 years, after moving to the area from Yorkshire.
Her son Mike said: “She was very happy and smiley; it was very much about children and family for mum.”
Judy died aged 81 on March 19 after a battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born in Chichester, west Sussex on March 15, 1941, Judy attended the city’s Girls School while growing up in nearby Midhurst.
She then went on to study history at university in Birmingham, where she met her husband Reginald Abbott, known as John.
“She was the first in her family to have gone to university,” said Mike.
Most Read
- 1 Teen arrested after drugs raid at Ely home
- 2 Revealed: The cheapest places to live in and around Ely
- 3 Jail for paedophile who let woman and young child stay in his home
- 4 Village college appoints new head of school
- 5 Council pays £5,000 to widow whose husband died after ‘very poor care and treatment’
- 6 Over 75’s offered Covid Spring booster jab
- 7 Soham Carnival back for 69th year after two-year break
- 8 Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?
- 9 Leading figures share their support for Ukraine lifeline group
- 10 Students learn about construction jobs during national careers week
“Mum moved up to Huddersfield separately and both her and dad got jobs there.”
Judy married John in Kettering in 1964 and, after he successfully applied for the role as head of history at Soham Grammar School, they relocated to Fordham three years later.
After an eight-year period, Judy went into teaching at The Shade Primary School in Soham before transferring to the Weatheralls.
“I think I was seven when mum went back to work and applied for a job at The Shade,” Mike recalled.
“Mum taught swimming, loved art, loved children, English, she was musical, so she was the perfect person to be a primary school teacher.”
Judy, whose husband was a former chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council, retired from teaching in 1996.
The arts enthusiast continued her bond with education, becoming a church schools inspector under the Diocese of Ely.
She was also a church warden at the Parish Church of St Peter & St Mary Magdalene in Fordham, until moving to the Wirral near her daughter Helen after John died in 2011.
“She wrote children’s stories and liked craft, like knitting clothes,” said Mike.
“Mum and dad liked to travel; the number of times they went to France, they had a particular love for it.”
Mike added: “It was about family and community for mum, and the church played a big part in that.”
Judy is survived by son Mike, daughter Helen, four grandsons and one great-grandson.
Her funeral is due to be held on April 5 at the Parish Church of St Peter & St Mary Magdalene at 12pm.
Donations made will go to Alzheimer’s Research UK.