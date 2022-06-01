Karen Faulkner's (L) mum, Elaine (R) said her daughter had a "really really big heart, and will always be remembered." - Credit: Supplied

A mum has paid tribute to her “caring” daughter, describing her as a figure who “always thought of others before herself.”

Karen Faulkner, of Ely, died suddenly aged 54 on May 1 at Addenbrooke’s Hospital having suffered a pulmonary embolism.

She was well-known to many in the city, especially for her work over the past 20 years at Oliver Cromwell’s House as a historical re-enactor.

Born in Yorkshire on February 29 1968, Karen lived in the county with her family for two years before moving up to Carlisle for her dad’s job (working in the Ministry of Defence) where she attended both nursery and primary school.

Shortly after that, the family were moved to Gloucestershire and Buckinghamshire where Karen finished school and started studying as a student nurse in Amersham.

The family then moved up to Great Staughton in Cambridgeshire where Karen’s Mum, Elaine lives now, so Karen registered at Peterborough Hospital to continue her studies.

Karen Faulkner (pictured) was known by many in Ely for her work at Oliver Cromwell's House as a historical re-enactor. - Credit: Supplied

Elaine said: “My daughter always thought of other people and wanted to do everything extra special for them; she really had a heart of gold.

“If anyone had a birthday or an anniversary, it always had to be a nice special card.

“Christmas presents were always picked with such thoughtfulness too and she never said a wrong word about anybody.”

Soon after Karen started studying at Peterborough Hospital, she left to become a home carer, a career she had for several years, and also worked in a care home where she first met her husband of nearly 30 years, Brian.

She trained to become a first aider at St John Ambulance alongside her mum and, in her spare time, sang in choirs and enjoyed working as a historical re-enactor.

Elaine says through her love for historical re-enactment, Karen was able to help others, a trait which always shone through her daughter.

Karen Faulkner (L) was known by many in Ely for her work at Oliver Cromwell's House as a historical re-enactor. She's pictured here with her best friend Maureen Fedarb (L) who was also a great supporter of Cromwell's House. - Credit: Supplied

“Karen was an herbalist in The Sealed Knot re-enactment group making and displaying 17th century herbs when on the living history site,” she said.

“Her knowledge of the 17th century was immense.”

Karen worked very closely at Oliver Cromwell’s House with several members of the team.

On behalf of them all, a spokesperson said: “Karen really lit up the place when she was here at Cromwell House.

“She brought a great sense of joy to it.”

Elaine added: “Karen was a wonderful, caring and loving person and she just always thought of other people before she ever thought of herself.

Karen Faulkner (R) was known by many in Ely for her work at Oliver Cromwell's House as a historical re-enactor. She's pictured here with her best friend Maureen Fedarb (L) who was also a great supporter of Cromwell's House. - Credit: Supplied

“Most recently, she made small Ukraine flag safety pins and gave them to family and friends so that we could show we were wearing the flag in support of all the people there.

“She had a really really big heart, and she will always be remembered.”

Karen leaves her son Karl, husband Brian, brother Roger and mum Elaine.

A service at St Peter’s Church in Ely will take place on Wednesday June 8 at 12pm.

The family ask for any donations to go to Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.