Tributes paid to school matron who died from Covid-19
- Credit: FACEBOOK
Tributes have been paid to a King's Ely matron who has died from Covid-19.
Elizabeth Firek, who had been in hospital battling the virus, joined King’s in October 2004.
Mrs Firek was one of the school's original house matrons: after being matron of School House, she then moved to Wendreda House as matron several years ago.
Liz leaves her husband Michael, three sons and many grandchildren.
King's Ely paid tribute to Mrs Firek on their Facebook page, writing: "Our school community is deeply saddened by the death of Mrs Firek, our colleague and friend, who passed away on Saturday (January 23) morning.
You may also want to watch:
"Liz will be remembered fondly by many generations of King’s pupils, staff and families.
"If you would like to pass on a message of condolence to Liz’s family, please email: markhart@kingsely.org."
Most Read
- 1 County council ploughs £3.4m into farm deal
- 2 Policing stepped up to tackle criminal damage and anti-social behaviour
- 3 Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash
- 4 Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby
- 5 Tributes paid to school matron who died from Covid-19
- 6 Health scare inspired slimmer’s incredible 10 stone weight loss
- 7 Councillor Bill, 75, says Covid-19 jab was 'perfect'
- 8 The Chase contestant from Cambs labelled ‘most stunning’ in show’s history
- 9 Green light for off-licence despite objections
- 10 Man named following fatal collision