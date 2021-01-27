Published: 3:10 PM January 27, 2021 Updated: 3:13 PM January 27, 2021

Tributes have been paid to King's Ely matron Elizabeth Firek who has died from Covid-19. - Credit: FACEBOOK

Tributes have been paid to a King's Ely matron who has died from Covid-19.

Elizabeth Firek, who had been in hospital battling the virus, joined King’s in October 2004.

Mrs Firek was one of the school's original house matrons: after being matron of School House, she then moved to Wendreda House as matron several years ago.

Liz leaves her husband Michael, three sons and many grandchildren.

King's Ely paid tribute to Mrs Firek on their Facebook page, writing: "Our school community is deeply saddened by the death of Mrs Firek, our colleague and friend, who passed away on Saturday (January 23) morning.

"Liz will be remembered fondly by many generations of King’s pupils, staff and families.

"If you would like to pass on a message of condolence to Liz’s family, please email: markhart@kingsely.org."



