Tributes paid to school matron who died from Covid-19

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:10 PM January 27, 2021    Updated: 3:13 PM January 27, 2021
Tributes have been paid to King's Ely matron Elizabeth Firek who has died from Covid-19.

Tributes have been paid to King's Ely matron Elizabeth Firek who has died from Covid-19.

Tributes have been paid to a King's Ely matron who has died from Covid-19.

Elizabeth Firek, who had been in hospital battling the virus, joined King’s in October 2004. 

Mrs Firek was one of the school's original house matrons: after being matron of School House, she then moved to Wendreda House as matron several years ago.

Tributes have been paid to King's Ely matron Elizabeth Firek who has died from Covid-19.

Tributes have been paid to King's Ely matron Elizabeth Firek who has died from Covid-19.

Liz leaves her husband Michael, three sons and many grandchildren. 

King's Ely paid tribute to Mrs Firek on their Facebook page, writing: "Our school community is deeply saddened by the death of Mrs Firek, our colleague and friend, who passed away on Saturday (January 23) morning.

You may also want to watch:

"Liz will be remembered fondly by many generations of King’s pupils, staff and families.

"If you would like to pass on a message of condolence to Liz’s family, please email: markhart@kingsely.org."


 

