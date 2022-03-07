Mervyn Pamment, who began his career on the Ely Standard before later enjoying a successful career in Fleet Street, has died, aged 79. - Credit: Family/Mirror Group

Former Fleet Street journalist Mervyn Pamment, who began his life long career in journalism as a reporter on the Ely Standard, has died.

His daughter, Debbie, said her father’s death, at the age of 79, was sudden and unexpected.

Mervyn was born in Fordham in 1942, attended Fordham Junior School and then went to Soham Grammar School.

He was also a local retained fireman whilst living and working in Ely.

In 1963 he combined his work at the Ely Standard by freelancing with the Mirror Group which later led to him being offered a full-time position.

His funeral is on March 30 at 1.20 pm at North East Surrey Crem, Lower Morden Lane, Morden SM4 4NU.

And afterwards at The Oaks (Sport Centre) Golf Club, Woodmansterne Road, Carshalton SM5 4AN.

A tribute by the Mirror Group, recalls Mervyn moving to a Nottingham news agency, and later joining Eddie Shah’s Today – which closed in 1995.

Mervyn then freelanced from home before a permanent move to the Mail – which is where he stayed for about ten years until he retired.

Mirror colleagues recall him as “a man of many talents. Merv, as he was known, held diverse positions on The People, from reporter to agony aunt, to assistant news editor.

“Mervyn also had his own column – “Pamment’s People” – which featured gossip from Society and showbiz around the world.”

He was eventually promoted to picture editor.

After moves from Ely and St Neots, Mervyn settled in St Ives, Cambs with his first wife Carole and daughters Debbie and Allison.

Mirror colleagues recalls that Mervyn’s position as a local retained fireman came in handy at The People where he doubled as a fire marshal.

“One day, clouds of smoke drifted from the office of editor Ernie Burrington,” his colleagues fondly recall.

“With shouts of: ‘Stand by!’ Merv grabbed the nearest fire extinguisher, burst into Ernie’s office, and aimed it at the blazing wastepaper basket – where Ernie had discarded one of his many fags.

“The editor was not best pleased, and words ensued. Not nice words.”

Having moved to Wallington, Surrey, in 1995, Mervyn retired aged 68, and enjoyed golf, gardening, and date-nights with his second wife Susan.

Mervyn’s daughters from his first marriage, Debbie and Allison, have five children between them, and two grandchildren.

They all still live in Cambridgeshire.