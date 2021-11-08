Gallery

Diana (Dot) Flack's daughter said she 'always had a twinkle in her eye'. - Credit: Family

A woman has paid tribute to her mum, describing her as someone who “always had a twinkle in her eye”.

Diana (Dot) Flack, formally of Mepal, died last month at the age of 88.

Her daughter, Mandy, said: “Mum was a very strong-minded and determined woman who was quick to the point.

"She spoke her mind but was very loving.”

During her younger days, Dot attended the Cromwell School in Chatteris.

She then worked at a launderette in Ely for a number of years before falling in love with local farmer Henry (Ned) in the 1950s.

The pair began their life together living in Block Fen until they built Jasmine bungalow on Chatteris Road and welcomed their daughter, Mandy into the world.

Diana (Dot) Flack (R) pictured with late husband, Henry (Ned). - Credit: Family

“Their family was complete, they were living a happy life together on their small farm,” said Mandy.

“They worked hard and enjoyed village life, taking part in many of the local fetes.

“Mum enjoyed growing flowers and plants – she had her very own enormous greenhouse where she created beautiful hanging baskets which she sold at the gate.”

After Dot lost her husband in December 1999, Mandy encouraged her mum to join her in some great “American adventures”.

“We went on lots of trips and holidays together and really enjoyed seeing some very different landscapes to the Cambridgeshire Fens,” said Mandy.

“I actually met my husband on our Wales holiday and moved there with him.

“That’s when mum decided she wanted to spend her final retirement years with us.”

Dot was determined not to cut her Cambridgeshire ties so invested in a motor home.

“We’d take her on mini holidays to visit the family back home!” said Mandy.

Diana (Dot) Flack pictured with her trophy after winning the Mepal produce show. The story was covered by Ely Standard. - Credit: Family

Diana (Dot) Flack (second from left) at her daughter, Mandy's wedding. - Credit: Family

Mandy cared for her mum in the final years of her life.

“She wasn’t at all fearful of dying, she faced the prospect with the same practical and matter of fact approach she gave to her life,” she said.

“She wasn’t one for any grand displays of emotion and wanted to slip away from life without any fuss.

She added: "Mum had a wonderful laugh, a wicked sense of humour and a twinkle in her eye.

“For the lifetime we shared with this wonderful woman, we remain grateful for every single memory knowing that we will miss her so very much.”

A memorial afternoon tea was held at Mepal Village Hall on November 6.

Diana (Dot) Flack (second right) pictured with family/friends. - Credit: Family



