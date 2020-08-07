Cambridgeshire nurse sees fundraiser smash target within 24 hours after bike stolen

A fundraiser to help a Cambridgeshire nurse whose bike was stolen the day before her birthday has smashed its target within 24 hours.

Ellie Watkins, a critical care nurse at Royal Papworth Hospital, saw her bike stolen in Cambridge city centre last weekend, prompting her colleagues to help buy her a replacement.

Within a day of the GoFundMe page being launched, it surpassed the initial target of £300 and has now managed to raise over £450.

Ellie, one of hundreds of nurses at the hospital who has worked throughout the coronavirus pandemic, has received messages of support as colleagues aim to replace her bike, which has a white frame and brown seat.

Writing on the GoFundMe page, Kerry Pooley, a senior critical care nurse, said: “She adores her bike and uses it every day to get to work. It’s her only form of transport.

“I hope that as good community spirit we can raise some pennies so that Ellie can replace her beautiful bike.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ellie-needs-a-new-bike.