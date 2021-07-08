Number of burglaries recorded as England reach Euro 2020 final

Car battery and set of gates stolen during Euro 2020 semi final
- Credit: Homeowners
Massive gates fronting a home in East Cambridgeshire were stolen last night.
The shocked homeowner says they have reported the theft to police but have told neighbours they’re “not expecting to ever see our gates again”.
She added: “All I can say is I hope this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”
Littleport was also targeted as millions stayed glued to the television watching England win through to the final of Euro 2020.
Brazen thieves made off with a battery from the family’s car.
You may also want to watch:
However, in this instance the victims have a clue with CCTV footage showing the theft.
A white van used by the thieves has been shared across social media, and the victims are hoping to make others aware that they may also be targeted.
Most Read
- 1 Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line
- 2 Ely preschool is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted
- 3 Car torched in early morning arson attack
- 4 Sir Tom Jones to perform at intimate 850-capacity Cambs venue
- 5 Fans flock to non-league club to roar England into Euro 2020 final
- 6 Drink driver three times over the limit at 5.40am
- 7 MP unveils new ‘state-of-the-art' MRI scanner
- 8 Villagers arrange school prom in just 14 days thanks to fundraising
- 9 20 priests and 15 deacons ordained at Ely Cathedral
- 10 Harvest children and an explosion inquest - our look at the East Cambs archives
And the Littleport victims have warned that if the thieves do not return the battery, footage will be sent to the police.
In Haddenham villagers are hoping to find someone with CCTV that may show the stolen gates being driven off.