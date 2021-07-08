News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Car battery and set of gates stolen during Euro 2020 semi final

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:59 PM July 8, 2021    Updated: 2:32 PM July 8, 2021
Number of burglaries recorded as England reach Euro 2020 final

Two separate burglary incidents which happened in the county last night (July 7) as England played their Euro 2020 game. - Credit: Homeowners

Massive gates fronting a home in East Cambridgeshire were stolen last night. 

The shocked homeowner says they have reported the theft to police but have told neighbours they’re “not expecting to ever see our gates again”. 

She added: “All I can say is I hope this doesn’t happen to anyone else.” 

Littleport was also targeted as millions stayed glued to the television watching England win through to the final of Euro 2020. 

Brazen thieves made off with a battery from the family’s car. 

You may also want to watch:

However, in this instance the victims have a clue with CCTV footage showing the theft.  

These gates were stolen from a home in Haddenham last night (July 7) during the Euro 2020 England vs Denmark match.

These gates were stolen from a home in Haddenham last night (July 7) during the Euro 2020 England vs Denmark match. - Credit: Facebook User

A white van used by the thieves has been shared across social media, and the victims are hoping to make others aware that they may also be targeted.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line
  2. 2 Ely preschool is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted
  3. 3 Car torched in early morning arson attack
  1. 4 Sir Tom Jones to perform at intimate 850-capacity Cambs venue
  2. 5 Fans flock to non-league club to roar England into Euro 2020 final
  3. 6 Drink driver three times over the limit at 5.40am
  4. 7 MP unveils new ‘state-of-the-art' MRI scanner
  5. 8 Villagers arrange school prom in just 14 days thanks to fundraising
  6. 9 20 priests and 15 deacons ordained at Ely Cathedral
  7. 10 Harvest children and an explosion inquest - our look at the East Cambs archives

And the Littleport victims have warned that if the thieves do not return the battery, footage will be sent to the police. 

A battery was stolen from this car in Littleport, showing CCTV footage of the vehicle involved.

A battery was stolen from this car in Littleport, showing CCTV footage of the vehicle involved. - Credit: Credit: Facebook User

In Haddenham villagers are hoping to find someone with CCTV that may show the stolen gates being driven off.

Ely News
Littleport News
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drivers will be charged a £100 deposit fee to use the Pay at Pump machines.

£100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Closure notice on tents

Fenland District Council | Exclusive

Vicar backs call to remove homeless and their tents

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Diners who left Arbuckles without paying

Crime

Police enquiries continue into diners who refused to pay £200 bill

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite during his visit to the Armed Policing Museum in Chatt

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Live ammunition found at home of Jason Ablewhite

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus