Number of burglaries recorded as England reach Euro 2020 final

Published: 12:59 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 2:32 PM July 8, 2021

Two separate burglary incidents which happened in the county last night (July 7) as England played their Euro 2020 game. - Credit: Homeowners

Massive gates fronting a home in East Cambridgeshire were stolen last night.

The shocked homeowner says they have reported the theft to police but have told neighbours they’re “not expecting to ever see our gates again”.

She added: “All I can say is I hope this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Littleport was also targeted as millions stayed glued to the television watching England win through to the final of Euro 2020.

Brazen thieves made off with a battery from the family’s car.

However, in this instance the victims have a clue with CCTV footage showing the theft.

These gates were stolen from a home in Haddenham last night (July 7) during the Euro 2020 England vs Denmark match. - Credit: Facebook User

A white van used by the thieves has been shared across social media, and the victims are hoping to make others aware that they may also be targeted.

And the Littleport victims have warned that if the thieves do not return the battery, footage will be sent to the police.

A battery was stolen from this car in Littleport, showing CCTV footage of the vehicle involved. - Credit: Credit: Facebook User

In Haddenham villagers are hoping to find someone with CCTV that may show the stolen gates being driven off.