NSPCC launches story writing competition to mark Queen’s Jubilee

Katie Woodcock

Published: 8:00 AM March 12, 2022
Ely District NSPCC's (pictured) Queen's Jubilee story writing competition is open to children and adults in the district

Ely and District NSPCC's (pictured) Queen's Jubilee story writing competition is open to children and adults in the district until April 28. - Credit: Ely and District NSPCC / PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Adults and children who love writing are invited to take part in a story writing competition organised by Ely and District NSPCC fundraising team to mark the Queen’s Jubilee. 

The competition, that will also celebrate National Childhood Day on Saturday June 11, is accepting entries until April 28. 

The age groups for the children’s categories are: four to seven years and eight to 11 years with a word limit of 300 words, and 12-16 years with a word limit of 500 words. 

Their story subject is ‘if I was Queen or King for the day’. 

Adults are also invited to take part with a subject of ‘childhood is precious’ and the word limit is 500 words. 

Johanna Partridge, chairperson of the Ely team, said: “We wanted to take part in celebrating the Queen’s reign with the nation, so what a better way than to incorporate it into National Childhood Day.” 

Winners will be announced on June 11 and entry forms are available at Burrows Newsagents or Ely Library. 

The Queen
Ely News

