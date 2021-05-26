Published: 6:00 AM May 26, 2021

The Ely and District branch of the NSPCC raised £565.76 by hosting a plant sale. Pictured are chairperson Johanna Partridge's grandchildren at the sale. - Credit: ELY NSPCC

The Ely and district branch of the NSPCC raised £565.76 by hosting a plant sale.

The committee hosted the plant sale earlier this month, with all proceeds going towards the charity’s Childhood Day taking place on June 11.

Located outside committee member Wendy Powell’s front garden, the plant sale included a range of indoor and outdoor plants, saplings and tomatoes plants.

The committee adhered to social distancing by asking the local community to donate to a charity box in exchange for a plant.

Johanna Partridge, chairperson of the Ely and district committee, said: “Our plant sale was a huge success and we were delighted to see the public so engaged with our fundraising efforts.

“Originally, we were only going to hold the sale for a week.

"However, due to its popularity and the many plants that were donated, we extended it by another week which proved to be a great decision as we raised a total of £565.76.

Wen“The stall was also in a great location which included a lot of passers-by so many stopped by.

“My grandsons James, nine and Alistair, seven also helped out with the stall and it was lovely to see them interact with the local community in aid of Childhood Day.”

Sarah Laffling, NSPCC Fundraising Manager, said: “We are overwhelmed with the continuing efforts from Ely & District Committee and I would like to thank the suppliers and generous donators of Ely who supported this event.

"To follow this wonderful example, our upcoming Childhood Day on June 11 is the perfect opportunity to get involved and we’re asking everyone in the East of England to come together to play, raise money and help keep children safe.

“Play is an important part of childhood and has a whole host of benefits and after the year we’ve had, we could all do with a bit more of it.

"It doesn’t matter how you play this Childhood Day, it just matters that you play your part.”

For further information and to sign up for a Childhood Day fundraising pack, contact sarah.laffling@nspcc.org.uk.

Johanna is also appealing for new members to join the Ely and district committee.

She said: “We are a small group of 11 and we’re always on the lookout for new members to come on board and help raise much-needed funds for the NSPCC.

“It’s a great way to work and get to know others in the community all for a very important cause.

“If you would like to get involved, please email johannapartridg@hotmail.co.uk for more information.”