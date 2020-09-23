Plant sales and cream tea deliveries raise cash for charity despite challenges of Covid-19

From front garden plant sales to door-delivered cream teas, the NPSCC Ely and District Committee didn’t let the pandemic stop them from fundraising for the children’s charity.

Although the group has just nine members and their summer supper had to be cancelled due to Covid-19, the team of ladies continued to fundraise whilst sticking to lockdown rules.

Starting in early springtime, members used their connections to bring in a range of plants and put them up for sale in committee member Wendy Powell’s front garden.

To adhere to social distancing, they put their trust in the local community and left a charity box outside with a note asking for donations. Their efforts quickly paid off and they made over £370 for the charity.

Wendy even impressed Childline founder Dame Esther Rantzen, who chose her as a winner of the NSPCC’s coveted Esther Award.

Esther said: “I am amazed by her dedication. Finding this way of continuing to fundraise even when most avenues have been blocked by Covid-19 shows creativity, skill and total commitment. A fantastic idea, and a wonderful achievement.”

Inspired by the NSPCC Bedfordshire branch, the group decided to offer an afternoon tea delivery service of homemade scones and cakes made and delivered by the committee.

The campaign, which saw 104 cream teas delivered, was backed by Barclays Bank who donated more than £1,200.

Johanna Partridge, who was appointed as the new chairman of the Ely committee in May, said: “We are a small group, but we try hard to engage with the local community whilst supporting the brilliant work of Childline and the NSPCC who need our support to help them still be there for children.

“We have endeavoured to adapt to the situation all of us have faced this year, the pandemic, and we have used our creativity and inspiration to go forward with considerate and socially distanced fundraising ideas.”

She added that “we aren’t done yet. We have an autumn plant sale happening now on Downham Road, it’s unmissable as it has a huge NSPCC banner and is near the local secondary and primary schools.

“We are also planning a Christmas afternoon tea delivery service and we are asking for local mums and children to help us create the designs for the bags and reach more people in the area – particularly the elderly or those with limited mobility.”

Anyone who wants to get involved in the NSPCC Ely Committee Christmas afternoon tea delivery event or help in any other way should contact: johannapartridg@hotmail.co.uk