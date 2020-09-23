Advanced search

Plant sales and cream tea deliveries raise cash for charity despite challenges of Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 12:07 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 23 September 2020

The NPSCC Ely & District Committee didn’t let the pandemic stop them from fundraising for the children’s charity. In early spring, members used their connections to bring in a range of plants and put them up for sale in committee member Wendy Powell’s front garden. Picture: NSPCC

The NPSCC Ely & District Committee didn’t let the pandemic stop them from fundraising for the children’s charity. In early spring, members used their connections to bring in a range of plants and put them up for sale in committee member Wendy Powell’s front garden. Picture: NSPCC

Archant

From front garden plant sales to door-delivered cream teas, the NPSCC Ely and District Committee didn’t let the pandemic stop them from fundraising for the children’s charity.

Although the group has just nine members and their summer supper had to be cancelled due to Covid-19, the team of ladies continued to fundraise whilst sticking to lockdown rules.

Starting in early springtime, members used their connections to bring in a range of plants and put them up for sale in committee member Wendy Powell’s front garden.

To adhere to social distancing, they put their trust in the local community and left a charity box outside with a note asking for donations. Their efforts quickly paid off and they made over £370 for the charity.

Wendy even impressed Childline founder Dame Esther Rantzen, who chose her as a winner of the NSPCC’s coveted Esther Award.

Esther said: “I am amazed by her dedication. Finding this way of continuing to fundraise even when most avenues have been blocked by Covid-19 shows creativity, skill and total commitment. A fantastic idea, and a wonderful achievement.”

Inspired by the NSPCC Bedfordshire branch, the group decided to offer an afternoon tea delivery service of homemade scones and cakes made and delivered by the committee.

The campaign, which saw 104 cream teas delivered, was backed by Barclays Bank who donated more than £1,200.

MORE: Cambs child sexual offences increase by almost 40 per cent in five years

Johanna Partridge, who was appointed as the new chairman of the Ely committee in May, said: “We are a small group, but we try hard to engage with the local community whilst supporting the brilliant work of Childline and the NSPCC who need our support to help them still be there for children.

“We have endeavoured to adapt to the situation all of us have faced this year, the pandemic, and we have used our creativity and inspiration to go forward with considerate and socially distanced fundraising ideas.”

She added that “we aren’t done yet. We have an autumn plant sale happening now on Downham Road, it’s unmissable as it has a huge NSPCC banner and is near the local secondary and primary schools.

“We are also planning a Christmas afternoon tea delivery service and we are asking for local mums and children to help us create the designs for the bags and reach more people in the area – particularly the elderly or those with limited mobility.”

Anyone who wants to get involved in the NSPCC Ely Committee Christmas afternoon tea delivery event or help in any other way should contact: johannapartridg@hotmail.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Businesses warned to display QR code posters or face fine ahead of enhanced ‘test and trace’ NHS app launch

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, is warning businesses that they will face a fine if they do not display an official NHS QR code poster. It comes ahead of tomorrow's launch of an enhanced national NHS 'test and trace' as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to control the spread of Covid-19.

Suffolk water carrier called out to ‘well-developed’ building fire in east Cambs

Firefighters along with a water carrier from Newmarket in Suffolk were called to a building fire in Soham on September 22. Picture: Twitter/@mark_hardingham

Two treated by ambulance service after tumble dryer catches fire in Cambs home

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a tumble dryer caught fire inside a home on Lester Way in Littleport. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels/Google Maps

Plant sales and cream tea deliveries raise cash for charity despite challenges of Covid-19

The NPSCC Ely & District Committee didn’t let the pandemic stop them from fundraising for the children’s charity. In early spring, members used their connections to bring in a range of plants and put them up for sale in committee member Wendy Powell’s front garden. Picture: NSPCC

Mile-long queues after crash between car and motorbike on Fen back road

Traffic is backed up on the A142 between Mepal and Chatteris after a crash between a car and motorbike. Picture: Google Maps