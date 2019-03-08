LETTER: Here's why I think cyclists in Ely are not getting such a good deal - and as for those cycle lanes forget it!

Back Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCO Archant

One of the great things about living in Ely is that we have good train connections to Cambridge, London and Norwich.

The downside is getting to the station, especially for cyclists.

For example, people living in Morley Drive, Beresford Road and upper West Fen Road have no safe means of cycling to the station.

These residents need to cycle down St Johns Road or West Fen Road, neither of which has cycle paths. Both of these roads are also congested in places where cars park on both sides, leaving a single lane for traffic.

Once these dangerous streets are navigated, there's busy Back Hill to contend with. Okay, there's a cycle path, well, sort of.

The path begins in the middle Back Hill, and it's only on one side of the road and soon peters out. On the other side, there's the occasional road marking for cyclists, but the lane is still shared with cars.

These concerns are nothing new, but it appears that little has been done by any council to remedy this.

PAOLA TRIMARCO

Ely