Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

LETTER: Here's why I think cyclists in Ely are not getting such a good deal - and as for those cycle lanes forget it!

PUBLISHED: 10:20 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 16 April 2019

Back Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCO

Back Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCO

Archant

One of the great things about living in Ely is that we have good train connections to Cambridge, London and Norwich.

Back Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCOBack Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCO

The downside is getting to the station, especially for cyclists.

For example, people living in Morley Drive, Beresford Road and upper West Fen Road have no safe means of cycling to the station.

These residents need to cycle down St Johns Road or West Fen Road, neither of which has cycle paths. Both of these roads are also congested in places where cars park on both sides, leaving a single lane for traffic.

Once these dangerous streets are navigated, there's busy Back Hill to contend with. Okay, there's a cycle path, well, sort of.

Back Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCO Back Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCO

The path begins in the middle Back Hill, and it's only on one side of the road and soon peters out. On the other side, there's the occasional road marking for cyclists, but the lane is still shared with cars.

These concerns are nothing new, but it appears that little has been done by any council to remedy this.

PAOLA TRIMARCO

Ely

Most Read

Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - ‘brilliant and I loved it’ says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL.

Celebrations in style for Phyllis’ 101st birthday in Chatteris

Former headteacher Phyllis Poole celebrated her momentous 101st birthday in style by having a party at a Chatteris care home. Picture: PATRICIA KREYER.

LETTER: Here’s why I think cyclists in Ely are not getting such a good deal - and as for those cycle lanes forget it!

Back Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCO

LETTER: Council’s ‘obstructive attitude’ has made exhibiting in Ely very difficult and uncomfortable for me

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is offering people another chance to “re-enter the absurd world of Mack Mathod Cereal Absurdist” – and entry is free.

Most Read

Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - ‘brilliant and I loved it’ says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL.

Celebrations in style for Phyllis’ 101st birthday in Chatteris

Former headteacher Phyllis Poole celebrated her momentous 101st birthday in style by having a party at a Chatteris care home. Picture: PATRICIA KREYER.

LETTER: Here’s why I think cyclists in Ely are not getting such a good deal - and as for those cycle lanes forget it!

Back Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCO

LETTER: Council’s ‘obstructive attitude’ has made exhibiting in Ely very difficult and uncomfortable for me

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is offering people another chance to “re-enter the absurd world of Mack Mathod Cereal Absurdist” – and entry is free.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Busy weekend for Ely cyclists - with a crash or two thrown in for good measure but overall some good individual performances

Darran Bennett en route to winning his age group in the VTTA 25 race. Credit Davey Jones. Rob Golding racing on the E33/25 course near Newmarket. Credit Davey Jones. Mikie Burrell riding one of the technical features of the Olympic MTB course. Credit Richard Howes. Mathew Eley riding one of the technical features of the Olympic MTB course. Credit Francesca Eley.

Cambridgeshire NSPCC issues guidelines to parents and carers if faced with children who are confused about their sexuality or gender identity

Cambridgeshire NSPCC has issued guidelines to parents and carers of children uncertain about gender or sexuality issues. Picture: JOHN CHALLICOM

Celebrations in style for Phyllis’ 101st birthday in Chatteris

Former headteacher Phyllis Poole celebrated her momentous 101st birthday in style by having a party at a Chatteris care home. Picture: PATRICIA KREYER.

LETTER: Council’s ‘obstructive attitude’ has made exhibiting in Ely very difficult and uncomfortable for me

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is offering people another chance to “re-enter the absurd world of Mack Mathod Cereal Absurdist” – and entry is free.

LETTER: Here’s why I think cyclists in Ely are not getting such a good deal - and as for those cycle lanes forget it!

Back Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists